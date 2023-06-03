Puppet Masters
Ex-Biden aide Tara Reade flees to Russia over safety concerns following her allegation the President raped her 30 years ago
RT
Sat, 03 Jun 2023 10:52 UTC
Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference, Reade said that after being constantly persecuted in the US over her allegations, she hoped to "find safety" in Russia - a country she never regarded as an enemy - adding that she "appreciates my friends in Moscow... that have opened their arms" to welcome her.
"I'm going to make a request, and it is a large one. I'd like to apply for citizenship in Russia from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the ex-aide stated, promising to be "a good citizen."
In 2020, at the height of the US presidential race, Reade accused Biden, then the presumptive Democratic nominee, of having sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was working for him as an aide in the Senate. Biden has unequivocally denied the allegation.
Reade said that when she told one US congressman that she was ready to testify on the corruption in the US government, the latter expressed concerns about her physical safety. She also went on to describe herself as a whistleblower, who under US law should be protected.
"Where is my protection?... It is remarkable that Joe Biden raped me when I worked for him at the US Congress, and I'm supposed to be the fugitive. That is ridiculous," she stated.
Speaking to Sputnik, she said that while the decision to move to Russia was "very difficult", she liked staying in the country. "I'm still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good," Reade noted. "I feel very surrounded by protection and safety."
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
Quote of the Day
To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer as well as those of the speaker.
Recent Comments
How would Bribem remember what he did in 1993 anyway? I hope she has a wonderful new life.
This is an accurate quote: " much more suffering is coming in the days ahead". What makes people wake up? What makes them focus attention? Is it...
Even before his son's arrest on May 1, Lira says Gonzalo was already a prisoner in his own home. "Gonzalo was literally kidnapped by the SBU," he...
I think we need a "global" pronoun for those who want something other than he/she/they. I suggest "it", please feel free to make that any acronym...
If you want to understand power and influence, follow the money. Blackrock and Vanguard. Who funds the green agenda? Who funds antifa and BLM? Who...
Comment: Russia has become the preferred safe haven for refugees from the increasingly dystopian US: 'My Country Does Terrible Things': MMA Fighter Jeff Monson On Why He Renounced US Citizenship