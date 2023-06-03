Tara Reade, an ex-congressional aide to US President Joe Biden who accused him of sexual assault, has indicated that she intends to apply for a Russian passport. The ex-staffer-turned-journalist recently moved to Russia, claiming she no longer felt safe in the US.Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference, Reade said thatto welcome her."I'm going to make a request, and it is a large one.from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the ex-aide stated, promising to be "a good citizen."In 2020, at the height of the US presidential race, Reade accused Biden, then the presumptive Democratic nominee, of having sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was working for him as an aide in the Senate. Biden has unequivocally denied the allegation.Reade said that. She also went on to describe herself as a whistleblower, who under US law should be protected."Where is my protection?...That is ridiculous," she stated.Speaking to Sputnik,. "I'm still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good," Reade noted. "I feel very surrounded by protection and safety."