"providing the American intelligence services with a wide range of opportunities to survey any persons of interest to the White House, including their partners in anti-Russian activities, as well as their own citizens."

Russian security officials claim to have uncovered a major surveillance operation exploiting Apple devices...working in the country, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed.The FSB said on Thursday that a joint operation with the Federal Guard Service (FSO) had "uncover[ed] a surveillance operation by American intelligence agencies, carried out with the use of Apple's mobile devices."An assessment of Russia's telecom infrastructure revealedin the operations of some iPhones,a statement by the agency read.Several thousand phones made by Apple were infected with the malware, according to the FSB.Not only Russian citizens were targeted, but alsothe agency said.The discovery is more proof of the close cooperation between Apple and the US intelligence community, the FSB claimed, adding thatThe FSB also accused Apple ofIn March, the Kommersant newspaper reported that members of the Russian presidential administration had been told to discard their iPhones. According to the paper, the step was taken due to concerns that advanced cyberwarfare tools, such as the, could allow Apple gadgets to be breached, despite the producer's claims of their enhanced security features.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the report, but noted that Russian officials were in any case barred from using smartphones "for work purposes" due to the potential vulnerability of devices.