Private planes make 5 to 14 times as much CO2, but they are "good to go"?

by Valentina Morando, Impakter



... numerous studies demonstrate that private jets are much more impactful to the environment than other modes of transportations.



They are about "5 to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes (per passenger)," a report published by the Transport and Environment group in 2021 states.



According to a recent study, "only 1% of the population causes 50% of global aviation emissions."

Climate Lockdowns Begin: France bans short-haul flights 'to cut carbon emissions'



Marc Morano -- Climate Depot:



"You were warned! This is what a climate lockdown looks like. This is what the Great Reset looks like. The climate agenda demands you give up airline travel, car travel, cheap reliable energy, and plentiful food. Net Zero goals are now dictating vehicle shortages to force more people into mass transit.



They're going after your freedom of movement; they're going after private car ownership, they're going after everything it means to be a free person and turning it over to the administrative state."

The Citizens illusion of Debate and Democracy

France's Citizens' Convention on Climate, which was created by President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 and included 150 members of the public, had proposed scrapping plane journeys where train journeys of under four hours existed.



But this was reduced to two-and-a-half hours after objections from some regions, as well as the airline Air France-KLM.

Won't change the weather, will kill people

France's Ban on Short-Haul Flights Will Kill People



You're 2,200 times more likely to die when traveling by car as opposed to by airplane.



VERONIQUE DE RUGY |



A recent study out of Harvard University found that, for people traveling within the United States, Europe, and Australia, the chances of being killed while flying are 1 in 11 million, while the chances of being killed while driving are 1 in 5,000. Put differently, you're 2,200 times more likely to be killed when traveling by car as opposed to by airplane. By diverting some travelers from the air to the roadways, the French government will almost certainly cause more travelers to die.



Political theater, it turns out, can be deadly.

Don't mention the private jets

