"NASA has brought together some of the world's leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP. The findings will be released to the public in conjunction with NASA's principles of transparency, openness, and scientific integrity."

A NASA panel formed to study "unidentified anomalous phenomena" is holding a press conference on Wednesday to discuss its preliminary findings after months of work.perhaps more commonly known as unidentified flying objects. NASA will live broadcast the four-hour conference starting at 10:30 am EDT through the NASA website.NASA authorized the nine-month study following years of increased public and government interest in unidentified aerial phenomena.Daniel Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said:composed of defense and intelligence officials, part of anA Pentagon official told a subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee in April thatHowever, there is not any credible evidence that the unidentified objects came from outer space.The full report from the NASA task force is set to be released later this summer, according to the agency's press statement."Right now, the limited high-quality observations of UAP make it impossible to draw scientific conclusions from the data about the nature of such events," NASA said.Members of the public are permitted to ask questions, in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Post-meeting, at 3 p.m., NASA will host a virtual media teleconference with top experts.