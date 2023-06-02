Earth Changes
Flood water blocks road in north-east Spain amid rain alert
Guardian
Thu, 01 Jun 2023 12:43 UTC
A powerful current flowed down to a main road in the Catalan town of Sant Pere de Ribes, forcing cars to turn around.
At least 20 provinces across Spain were given a rain warning on Thursday, with the central Castile and León region the most threatened during the day, the Spanish meteorology agency said.
Source: Reuters
- California lake flooded for first time in 110 years after atmospheric river
- The suffering is off the charts
- Durham blasts the FBI, but ignores the role of Russiagate ringleader, John Brennan
- Chanshal Pass receives late heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India - 17.7 inches of snow
- Flooding leads to road closures in Texas Panhandle
- Flood hits low-lying regions, prompts evacuations in southern China
- Portland considers banning daytime homeless camps to address 'humanitarian catastrophe'
- Man killed in wild boar attack in Kerala, India
- Disney faces backlash after mustached man in a dress is seen welcoming little girls into boutique
- French consumers tighten belts as food prices soar
- Russia should have launched Ukraine operation in 2014 - Lukashenko
- Huge fire engulfs paper warehouse in Germany
- Despite U.S. denials... Kiev regime hasn't gone rogue with strikes on Moscow - It's an obedient cat's paw
- Civilization-tracing project authenticates China's 5,000-year history
- Donnie Creek wildfire now larger than all fires in British Columbia last year combined
- Three years later, no justice for BLM insurrection in DC
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Cargill to sell China poultry business as high costs reduce profitability and sales fall
- New 'quasi-moon' asteroid 2023 FW13 discovered near Earth, has been travelling alongside our planet since 100 BC
- Flashback: Gaunt and ghostly, Georgia's jailed ex-president nears death in hospital
- RFK Jr. calls for "mature conversation" on Ukraine as Admin is "lying to us"
- The FBI's seditious behavior
- Britain 'de facto' at war with Russia - Medvedev
- Japan PM fires son after pictures emerge of 'inappropriate' private party at official residence
- Beijing reportedly secretly studied Wuhan lab leak hypothesis - but continues to smear it as "anti-China" narrative
- Zimbabwe summons US ambassador for meddling in internal affairs
- Trump announces plan to curb incentive for illegal immigration by ending birthright citizenship
- It was always only about power with the left
- British police detain journalist Kit Klarenberg, interrogate him about The Grayzone
- Bombshell report: Biden admin using taxpayer money to wage covert war on conservative, Christian groups
- John Kerry: 'It's time for US farmers to go extinct'
- The Sultan 2.0 will heavily tilt east
- Russian Minister of Defense: Kiev regime behind terrorist attack on Moscow
- Pfizer, the EU, and disappearing ink
- Some facts for consideration
- UAE reveals it withdrew from US-led maritime coalition 'months ago'
- AI poses 'extinction' risk to humanity, say experts - but Bill Gates says different
- Retailer Kohl's stock crashes following backlash over kids' Pride gear
- Media colluding with feds to lay narrative for 'right wing' attack on US power grid
- Yakov Rabkin: I left the USSR to enjoy free speech in the West. Fifty years later, it no longer exists
- Guardian "covered up" MeToo scandal involving pro-lockdown, pro-vaccine passport, left-wing columnist
- 12 killed, 48 wounded in Memorial Day weekend violence in Chicago
- Corporate America has launched a religious war: It's time to choose your side
- Russia evacuates children from border villages as Ukrainian shelling escalates
- Carnival Sunshine cruise ship battered by massive waves leaving multiple decks flooded
- Germany's health minister changes tune on vaccine injuries
- Vandalism for the Planet! Climate activists deflate tyres to try to make it 'impossible to own an SUV'
- US citizen Gonzalo Lira faces 13 years in prison in Ukraine for supporting Russian actions and criticizing Zelensky
- ESG/CEI financial screws tightening: Chick-Fil-A slammed by conservatives as 'woke' initiatives come to light
- Queen Hetepheres' silver bracelets shed light on trade networks in Ancient Egypt
- World War II 'horror bunker' run by infamous Unit 731 discovered in China
- 2,700-year-old petroglyphs depicting people, ships and animals discovered in Sweden
- Lost since 1362: Researchers discover the church of a medieval trading place sunk by legendary tidal surge
- Arctic was warmer, ice-free in summertime 10,000 years ago, Aarhus University study finds
- Israel's state-building project is unravelling - from within
- Composition of Roman perfume identified for first time, and it smelled like patchouli
- Why the idea of western civilization is more myth than history
- Archaeologists discovered the earliest Iron Age house in Athens and Attica
- 7,000 year old cave paintings discovered in Spain using drones
- Rescue from the history of the Matrix
- Science and an Ancient Apocalypse
- Global Britain and King Charles' Great Reset
- More evidence shows Vikings came to North America before Columbus
- The earliest recorded kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago
- Scrutinizing Israel's narrative about the Nakba
- Archaeologists discover that Iranian farmers grew rice about 3,000 years ago
- 8,000-year-old rock carvings in Arabia may be world's oldest megastructure blueprints
- A pair of rare, unknown Rembrandt portraits worth millions discovered in private collection
- New study destroys 'doomsday glacier' narrative: Today's ice 8 times THICKER than last 8000 years
- Betelgeuse is being weird again. What gives?
- Information warfare in New York
- Quebec police solve nearly 50-year-old cold case murder of teenager using DNA advancements
- More than 5,000 new species discovered in Pacific deep-sea mining hotspot
- NASA can give 30 minute warning before a killer solar storm hits Earth
- Corporate psychopaths: Unmasking the silent threat to financial stability
- New supernova in the pinwheel galaxy
- New volcano discovered in the Barents Sea
- Space missions set to improve solar storm forecasts using satellite data
- Yellowstone volcano super-eruptions appear to involve multiple explosive events
- Plant cells shown to use mechanical cues to regenerate damaged tissues
- Butterfly 'tree of life' reveals an origin in North America
- Researchers reveal newfound DNA repair mechanism
- OpenAI CEO warns of artificial intelligence's ability to persuade voters: It may 'cause significant harm to the world'
- The largest scientific experiment in history was Peer Review itself and it failed
- A rare mutation has helped one man stave off Alzheimer's for decades
- Betelgeuse's renewed brightening raises hopes for a supernova spectacle
- Santorini is still an active volcano, scientists remind tourists
- California lake flooded for first time in 110 years after atmospheric river
- Chanshal Pass receives late heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India - 17.7 inches of snow
- Flooding leads to road closures in Texas Panhandle
- Flood hits low-lying regions, prompts evacuations in southern China
- Man killed in wild boar attack in Kerala, India
- Donnie Creek wildfire now larger than all fires in British Columbia last year combined
- Lightning strikes, kills young fisherman in Aklan, Philippines
- Lightning kills cricketer during match in Bangladesh
- Firefighters tackle Scottish Highlands wildfire that may become UK's largest ever
- Bear attacks police on the roof of a Chinese village barn
- Landspout tornado spotted in central Alberta near Stettler
- Lightning kills woman, 19 head of cattle in Odisha, India
- Canadian River flooding forces evacuations in Valle De Oro, Texas after 10 inches of rain in less than 12 hours
- Extreme rainfall in Turkey floods streets, properties
- Scientists discover rare methane-spewing underwater volcano in Norwegian waters
- Stray dogs kill 3-year-old boy in Gujarat, India
- Waterspout spotted off Pärnu, Estonia
- Hundreds of dead birds wash up on Chilean beach
- 90% of Georgia's peach crop wiped out by prolonged cold snap and unseasonably warm winter
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 9)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario on May 16
- Londoners report hearing loud 'explosion' during coronation preparations, another 'gigantic bang' is heard less than a week later
- Mysterious 'fireballs' spotted over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
- Large bolide over Algeria on May 7
- Meteorite strikes through roof of German family's house on April 25
- A meteorite may have crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home on May 8, police say
- Meteor fireball over England, Ireland and Belgium on May 6
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Fireball crossing Western Australian sky on May 2 likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says
- Meteor fireball over Florida and the Carolinas on May 1
- Meteor fireball spotted in Mexico skies on April 28
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (April 23)
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- 'Astonishing' rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat - these are the main warning signs
- Don't let them rewrite history: Ventilators KILLED people...and it was no accident
- WHO warns of 'unusual' surge in severe myocarditis in babies
- UN says confidence in childhood vaccines down 44 percent worldwide
- How low can you go? Forgotten benefits of deep squats
- 'Pandemic stress' has reshaped the placenta of expectant moms - study
- UK charity sounds alarm on soaring blood clot deaths, calls on NHS to publish data it stopped collecting during lockdowns
- Bear Grylls 'embarrassed' by his vegan advocacy and regrets cookbook
- Linoleic acid — the most destructive ingredient in your diet
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: "It Was Always Illegal": Grant Smith on Army Mandates, Resisting the Machine & Exercise for Health
- The scam that spins '95% vaccine efficacy' from a placebo
- After years-long pandemic mandates, German Health Ministry admit they have no idea whether or to what degree masks prevent SARS-2 infection at all
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Russian former international chess boss details his 'alien encounter'
- Infamous California bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
Quote of the Day
To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer as well as those of the speaker.
I'm having a hard time reconciling these clips on Kennedy talking about the *kraine. If Kennedy really wants to be a change for the better, then...
Sure thing - suppress the symptoms instead of dealing with the cause. Very much like our so-called "health care system". The good thing is, there...
Lucky she died before they could force a Covid jab on her :O
Father of Gonzalo Lira, American jailed in Ukraine, speaks out against “political imprisonment”Alexander Rubinstein·June 1, 2023 US citizen...
The whole Durham investigation was a failure completely. Same ole same ole. No accountability. That does not bode well. ~ this country is so out...