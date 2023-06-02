mmmmm
Flood water blocked a road in north-eastern Spain on Wednesday as several provinces remain under a heavy rain alert.

A powerful current flowed down to a main road in the Catalan town of Sant Pere de Ribes, forcing cars to turn around.

At least 20 provinces across Spain were given a rain warning on Thursday, with the central Castile and León region the most threatened during the day, the Spanish meteorology agency said.


Source: Reuters