An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 130 km west of Neiafu, Tonga at 00:11 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 215.194 km, was initially determined to be at 18.4566 degrees south latitude and 175.199 degrees west longitude.