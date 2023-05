© Fred Dufour /AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the WHO issued an alert that there had been a rise in "severe myocarditis" in newborns and infants between June 2022 and March 2023 in Wales and England.A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) spokesperson confirmed to The Epoch Times that 10 babies have been diagnosed in Wales and five have been diagnosed in England.WHO assessed the public health risk as low, but added that in certain situations, it "may be advisable to close child-care facilities and schools to reduce the intensity of transmission."However, the WHO took down the alert on Wednesday. The Epoch Times understands that this could be because some of the numbers were not correct.The WHO did not respond to The Epoch Times' request for comment.Authorities in England and Wales are currently investigating the rise in cases.Dr. Shamez Ladhani, Consultant Paediatrician at UKHSA, told The Epoch Times by email that "given a higher than average number of cases in Wales in the autumn/winter months in very young babies, UKHSA is investigating the situation in England to see if any similar cases have been observed here and whether there are any factors driving the increase in cases."The UKHSA did not respond to questions about ruling out any links to the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.The cases occurred from June 2022 with a peak in November 2022 involving babies under 28 days old.Ten babies have developed myocarditis within this cluster. One baby remains in hospital, eight are being managed as outpatients, and one baby has died.HART is an organisation that was set up to share concerns about policy and guidance recommendations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic."The public health authorities claim that they want to maintain trust and yet they won't explore these avenues to rule out concerns," she added.Dr. Christopher Williams, consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, told The Epoch Times by email that reaction to the infection "remains extremely rare."He added that "Enterovirus is a common infection of childhood, causing a range of infections including respiratory disease, hand, foot and mouth, and viral meningitis.""In very young babies, enterovirus can, in rare cases, also cause a severe illness in the first few weeks of life. Most babies and children recover completely following enterovirus infection," he said."Parents should be reassured that although there has been an increase in cases, this is still an extremely rare occurrence," added Williams.