This video shows a bolide recorded on May 9, at 5:37 local time (equivalent to 3:37 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 78,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Valencia and Castellón (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 88 km over Caudete de las Fuentes (province of Valencia), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 60 km over Ayódar (province of Castellón).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Olocau (Valencia). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).