Mount Anak Krakatau re-erupted, Saturday, 7:10 a.m. local time, sending ash to about 2,000 meters above the summit or around 2,157 meters above sea level, the Vulcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) stated."The ash column was observed to be gray in color, with a thick intensity, leaning towards the southwest," Head of the Mount Anak Krakatau Monitoring Post Andi Suardi stated in Hargopancuran, Rajabasa Sub-district, South Lampung District, Lampung Province.According to the PVMBG information broadcast, the volcanic eruption located in the waters of Sunda Strait, Lampung Province, was recorded by a seismograph, with a maximum amplitude of 65 mm and a duration of 68 seconds.When contacted from Kalianda, Suardi stated that the community and fishermen were urged to not approach Mount Anak Krakatau or conduct activities in areas within a five-kilometer radius of the active crater."Currently, Mount Anak Krakatau is at level III, or Standby," he remarked.On Friday (May 12) at 11:20 p.m. local time, Mount Anak Krakatau had also erupted, sending a volcanic ash tower some 1,500 meters above its crater or around 1,657 meters above sea level. The eruption was recorded by a seismograph, with a maximum amplitude of 70 mm and a duration of 86 seconds.