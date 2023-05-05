nnnnnnnn
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Friday.

Officials said there was no preliminary damage and no tsunami threat.

The earthquake struck Ishikawa prefecture near the central-west coast of the main Japanese island of Honshu, according to the US Geological Survey's earthquake information center.

Japan's Kyodo News agency reported that there was nothing concerning at a nearby nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.

Japanese officials said there could be small waves but no tsunami danger.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations. A massive 2011 quake in the country's northeast caused a devastating tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown that still reverberates today.

(With AP inputs)