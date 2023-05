"We think that in the worst of the worst cases, the only appropriate punishment is the ultimate punishment."Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday that will allow convicted child rapists to be given the death penalty, a move that will likely trigger a confrontation in the U.S. Supreme Court.Florida lawmakers passed HB1297 last month, paving the way for rapists of children under the age of 12 to be sentenced to execution without jury unanimity.On signing the legislation, which goes into effect on October 1st, DeSantis noted "We think that in the worst of the worst cases, the only appropriate punishment is the ultimate punishment."The full speech is below:"If you're messing with children, you're going to have the book thrown at you 100%," DeSantis declared.He added, "We're excited to be able to deliver these victories. We're gonna have a lot more that we're gonna be announcing over the next few weeks.""We're really delivering a big agenda," he continued, adding "So this is one important — but admittedly very small part — of an overall large agenda and very bold agenda that's really setting the terms of the debate for the country, quite frankly."