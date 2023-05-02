There have been some big snowfalls on high slopes in the Alps on the first day of May.Most ski areas are already closed for the season but several dozen remain open in the Alps, and the latest snowfall continues a trend of regular snowfall through spring, after an often dry winter.Tignes and Val d'Isere (pictured this morning), which are still open until next weekend, reported 20cm of fresh snowfall above 2,000m this morning, and it has continued to snow heavily through the day.Val Thorens is also open for another week and Les 2 Alpes re-opens after a 10 day closure on Tuesday, May 2nd, for late-spring/early summer skiing on its glacier through May and June.The snow is wet and heavy at 2,000m but in more powdery shape up on glaciers above 3,000m. However many slopes are closed today due to white out conditions and moderate-high avalanche danger levels.Skies are expected to clear tomorrow for what looks like being a great final few days of the winter season in France.