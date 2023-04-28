According to local news, "The six sorority sisters sued the Kappa Kappa Gamma's parent organization, its president and the school's first transgender sorority member late last month in a closely watched case. They alleged that the sorority did not follow its bylaws and rules, failed to uphold its mission, breached its housing contract with members, and misled them by admitting a transgender student." The plaintiffs filed the suit anonymously as "Jane Does" and assigned the pseudonym "Terry Smith" to the trans-identifying sorority member.
Patsy Levang, a member of Independent Women's Network's North Dakota Chapter and former Kappa Kappa Gamma National Foundation president, told The Federalist that the plaintiffs asked for anonymity twice out of fear of "retribution," but the judge denied their requests. Concerns for the women's safety have become extra heightened after college swim athlete Riley Gaines was attacked by transgender radicals at San Francisco State University. According to Levang, one of the original seven plaintiffs left the case after the judge's decision.
"These are young, young women — between 18 and 21, and we want to do nothing to jeopardize their safety," said Levang, who added that the girls will have "guaranteed" security at all times during public appearances.
'An Erection Visible Through His Leggings'
If the lawsuit is unsuccessful, transgender-identifying man Artemis Langford, who was admitted into the sorority in 2022, will move into the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter house in the fall of 2023.
The lawsuit states that Langford is 6'2'' tall, weighs 260 pounds, has not undergone any apparent chemical or surgical trans medical interventions, and rarely attempts to look like a female. It also reveals that the female plaintiffs feel extremely uncomfortable around Langford, who has allegedly engaged in bizarre and even "threatening" behavior, such as staring at the women without talking for hours, asking inappropriate questions, and at one point having "an erection visible through his leggings."
During the recruitment process, Langford "avoided answering questions about his hobbies, passions, or involvement in other organizations," according to the lawsuit. Instead, it says, he inquired about whether he could live in the sorority house and "talked about his desire to be near cadavers and to touch dead bodies."
"One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel. She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently," the lawsuit reads. The suit also alleges that Langford "repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control."
During a yoga class sponsored by the Panhellenic Union for sorority members at the University of Wyoming, Langford allegedly "sat in the back of the room for an hour and watched the assembled women flex their bodies." The suit also alleges that Langford has repeatedly used his phone to covertly take pictures of the women in the sorority house without their consent.
When one plaintiff raised her concerns about Langford, chapter officials — under the direction of national leadership — gave her materials so she could "educate" herself. And a witness in the case was allegedly "threatened with discipline if she does not agree that [Langford] is a woman."
'Intimidated' into Inducting a Man
The plaintiffs said they were "intimidated" into inducting Langford into the sorority, and according to reports about the lawsuit, officers and employees from the national organization "actively pressured members of the chapter to support [Langford's] admission to the sorority, ignoring bylaws and standing rules that would have foreclosed his initiation." The voting process was also allegedly altered for Langford, and he was not admitted via secret ballots, as is standard practice.
The lawsuit contends that instead of following official bylaws, Kappa Kappa Gamma admitted Langford based on a 2018 "Guide for Supporting Our LGBTQIA+ Members," which says the sorority accepts both "women" and "individuals who identify as women." After the lawsuit was filed, Kappa Kappa Gamma Executive Director Kari Kittrell Poole reiterated the sentiments within the guide, telling the Associated Press that the sorority does not discriminate based on so-called gender identity.
However, the collegiate plaintiffs disagree with Poole on what it fundamentally means to be a woman. "An adult human male does not become a woman just because he tells others that he has a female 'gender identity' and behaves in what he believes to be a stereotypically female manner," they said.
"[Kappa Kappa Gamma] has been a place that values the good, the true, the beautiful, the leadership growth in women," Levang told The Federalist. Levang made it clear she doesn't oppose Langford's decision to identify as a woman. She does, however, oppose the destruction of female-only organizations, the integrity and politicization of her former sorority, and the safety of the University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters.
"I look at those young women, and I think they deserve at least what I was afforded," said Levang. "This whole thing takes single-sex organizations and just throws it out the door. It'll literally destroy [women's spaces]. But then I think the overall plan is to destroy the level that women have gained."
Verified Complaint and Attachments by The Federalist on Scribd
Evita Duffy-Alfonso is a staff writer to The Federalist and the co-founder of the Chicago Thinker. She loves the Midwest, lumberjack sports, writing, and her family. Follow her on Twitter at @evitaduffy_1 or contact her at evita@thefederalist.com.
Comment: Two clips from Megyn Kelly's segment on the Kappa Kappa Gamma story:
On point and on fire: