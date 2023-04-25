The bright fireball in this video was recorded over Spain on April 23, at 6:10 local time (equivalent to 4:10 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from Comet 1P/Halley that hit the atmosphere at about 240,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Córdoba and Badajoz. It began at an altitude of about 122 km over Villaviciosa de Córdoba (province of Córdoba), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 84 km over Hinojosa del Valle (province of Badajoz).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Valencia del Ventoso. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).