Heavy snow fell in central Colorado, on Saturday, April 22.Accumulation would be more likely in the mountainous areas of the state, and travel disruptions were possible in mountain passes, the National Weather Service said.This footage by @hiracing shows heavy snow falling in his backyard in Woodland Park, a suburb of Colorado Springs. In another Tweet, he showed that 4 inches of snow had accumulated in his area. Credit: @hiracing via Storyful[WIND BLOWING]- Happy Saturday, friends.Hope you all have a great day. It's supposed to do this for a little while. If it does, I'll upload some more.