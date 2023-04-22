First, let's look at the leaks.

This series of leaks provided evidence that American intelligence had been spying on allies in Israel and South Korea. (source)

We had also been collecting intelligence on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (source)

There was a discussion of Egypt producing weapons for Russia, despite receiving over $1 billion per year from the Americans. (source) Egyptian and American officials both denied this vehemently.

Some of the leaked documents included information about a spring offensive in Ukraine. They also indicated that American leaders are not confident in Ukraine's ability to successfully launch an offensive this spring, due to a lack of trained personnel. (source)

Nonetheless, despite a grim outlook for a Ukrainian spring offensive, no one is anticipating peace talks between Kyiv and the Kremlin in 2023. (source) The powers that be are prepared for 2023 to consist of a long, slow grind for Ukrainian and Russian troops.

Leaked information also includes the fact that American Special Forces groups have been in Ukraine for some time. (source) contrary to repeated statements about how no American boots were ever going to be on the ground. (source)

Information about a spring offensive could, in theory, jeopardize troops on the ground, though the Russians don't seem to be taking the leaked information particularly seriously. Speculation within the pro-Russian channels seems to be that this is some kind of decoy. (source)

What will happen to Jake Teixeira?

Let's just look at the history of leaking over the past fifteen years.

Who is Jake Teixeira, and how did he get top-secret clearance?

How will this affect encrypted messaging? And is that the point?

What do you think is really going on here?