Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
The Babylon Bee
Fri, 21 Apr 2023 19:15 UTC
"Listen, folks, it's real simple," said Biden to reporters. "We have a sacred duty to send billions to Ukraine to keep the war going. And don't forget our obligations to PBS, the 87,000 IRS agents we're hiring, and free transgender surgeries for at-risk indigenous youth. That takes money. Gotta raise the ceiling-not a joke!"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy however, disagrees. "We will raise the debt ceiling in exchange for some symbolic spending cuts that make us look fiscally responsible," he said. "Until we get those mild cuts, which will delay the financial and economic collapse of the United States by a full 3-and-a-half seconds, we will not agree to raise the debt ceiling.
"We draw the line here."
At publishing time, the Republicans had caved and decided to raise the debt limit with no spending cuts.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Guterres
- Bobby steps up
- Go woke, go broke: DePaul University faces a $56,000,000 budget deficit, huge cuts
- Whistleblower bombshell: IRS agent alleges DOJ thwarting criminal prosecution of Hunter Biden
- Federal Reserve governor says CBDC risks likely greater than benefits
- Prostitution rings and astronomical sums of money: Rep Nancy Mace describes bank reports on Biden family business dealings
- BRICS to surpass G7 in share of global economic growth - Bloomberg
- CRACK OF DOOM: Red alert for magnitude-9 mega-earthquake off Pacific coast as crack discovered in 600-mile fault at bottom of ocean
- Even the Oakland A's are leaving California
- IRS whistleblower says Biden Admin interfering in Hunter tax fraud probe
- Number of scholars punished for their speech skyrocketed over last three years
- Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil acceptable - German defense minister
- US military-industrial complex is main beneficiary of fighting Russia in Ukraine - Moscow
- Real election interference: Ex-CIA chief spills on how he got spies to write false Hunter Biden laptop letter to 'help Biden'
- RFK Jr. speaks about Ukraine losses: 'We're killing a lot of Ukrainians' in US-led proxy war against Russia
- Why WhatsApp could quit the UK over the online safety bill
- Sunk cost: Biden willing to damage US economy to counter China
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Boeing engineers break world record for paper airplane design: Unit flew nearly 290 ft
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Guterres
- Bobby steps up
- Whistleblower bombshell: IRS agent alleges DOJ thwarting criminal prosecution of Hunter Biden
- Federal Reserve governor says CBDC risks likely greater than benefits
- Prostitution rings and astronomical sums of money: Rep Nancy Mace describes bank reports on Biden family business dealings
- BRICS to surpass G7 in share of global economic growth - Bloomberg
- IRS whistleblower says Biden Admin interfering in Hunter tax fraud probe
- Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil acceptable - German defense minister
- US military-industrial complex is main beneficiary of fighting Russia in Ukraine - Moscow
- Real election interference: Ex-CIA chief spills on how he got spies to write false Hunter Biden laptop letter to 'help Biden'
- Sunk cost: Biden willing to damage US economy to counter China
- 'Europe' is an American pawn - Turkish minister
- Dollar losing reserve status at 'stunning' pace, Russia sanctions & asset freeze partly to blame - Eurizon CEO
- Iranian navy claims it forced US submarine to surface
- WHO treaty debated in UK Parliament
- Trump announces plan to end homelessness. The Left will hate it
- 'You should have resigned long ago': Senator Hawley grills Mayorkas over child trafficking at southern border
- Senators make a new demand regarding FBI, Hunter Biden, Obama White House
- Best of the Web: TikTok: Chinese "Trojan Horse" is run by US State Department officials
- Sen Ron Johnson sounds alarm on 'jaw-dropping' Biden family bank records
- Go woke, go broke: DePaul University faces a $56,000,000 budget deficit, huge cuts
- Even the Oakland A's are leaving California
- Number of scholars punished for their speech skyrocketed over last three years
- RFK Jr. speaks about Ukraine losses: 'We're killing a lot of Ukrainians' in US-led proxy war against Russia
- Why WhatsApp could quit the UK over the online safety bill
- Psychologist's death due to AstraZeneca Covid vaccine reaction - inquest
- NYC will track carbon footprint of residents' food purchases
- French protesters storm stock exchange
- Western media suddenly hates Twitter's 'government-funded' labels
- $100 million worth of gold stolen from Canada's largest airport
- Best of the Web: Huge explosion leaves 20 meter crater in road in southwest Russia's Belgorod region
- Clown world: College shuts down study on trans athletes in sport after researcher calls biological males 'males'
- Canadian 'experts' claim capitalism, white supremacy to blame for climate change
- Biden to punish good-credit homebuyers to subsidize high-risk mortgages
- Florida officially limits gender, sexual orientation instruction in all school grades
- 5th-gen warfare, part 3
- Germany critically short of housing as construction tanks due to lockdowns, energy crisis, inflation
- California electric companies propose higher earners pay greater fees than lower earners under new state law
- Elon Musk's Twitter lifts ban on 'misgendering' and 'deadnaming' trans people
- As Walmart shuts down four stores in crime-ridden Dem-led Chicago, DailyMail.com lists all the big box shops - from Macy's to Target - which have closed due to millions in losses from rampant theft
- Leaked files: Britain's secret propaganda ops in Yemen
- Archaeologists studying an enigmatic stone structure in the Saudi Arabian desert have turned up evidence of a Neolithic cultic belief
- Secrets of 9,000 year old female shaman burial in Germany revealed
- Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
- Archaeologists have uncovered the first human representations of the people of mythical Tartessos
- Ancient DNA reveals the multiethnic structure of Mongolia's first nomadic empire
- Sea-level rise caused by crustal subsidence contributed to Viking abandonment of Greenland, researchers believe
- Japan's mysterious 'Rock Ship of Masuda' monolith
- Pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown characteristics was discovered in the Andes
- A sanctuary for Mithras discovered in Germany
- The end of the world system
- 16th century Benin Bronzes crafted of metal from mines in western Germany
- The truth about Tibet and her liberation from slavery
- Best of the Web: 'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
- New Testament: Fragment of 1,750-year-old translation discovered
- The geopolitics of the color revolutions
- St Bartholomew and flaying
- How Barack Obama Bombed the "Paris of Africa" into a Hell Hole of Murder, Slave Trade, Sex Trafficking and Mass Starvation
- Medieval writings on lunar eclipses may help date volcanic eruptions
- Vikings brought animals to England as early as the year 873
- Boeing engineers break world record for paper airplane design: Unit flew nearly 290 ft
- SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic "unexpected rapid disassembly"
- Don't blame the cows: New study finds methane isn't warming the Earth
- NASA's enigmatic green lasers spotted by Japanese astronomer
- James Webb telescope keeps finding galaxies that shouldn't exist
- Flat Earther spends $20,000 on DIY experiment that accidentally proved the planet is round
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- Warm liquid spewing from Oregon seafloor comes from Cascadia fault, could offer clues to earthquake hazards
- African bird's intricate feather design inspires new ways to store water
- Scientists discover why hibernating bears don't get blood clots
- New type of superconductor discovered
- Double-slit experiment that proved the wave nature of light explored in time
- Even more mammoth devolution
- Dazzlingly detailed photo of a record sized solar tornado '14 Earths tall'
- Physicists discover that gravity can create light
- Three species of extremely primitive spider discovered in China
- Zombie no more: The unbelievable comeback of analog computing
- Does Earth have a new Quasi-Moon?
- NASA's Webb scores another ringed world with new image of Uranus
- Hubble spots possible runaway black hole creating a trail of stars
- CRACK OF DOOM: Red alert for magnitude-9 mega-earthquake off Pacific coast as crack discovered in 600-mile fault at bottom of ocean
- Angola - Thousands of homes damaged after days of heavy rain - 20 killed
- Snow and hail in Saudi Arabia blankets Taif region
- Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
- Yet another attempt to hide the inconvenient climate data
- Climate change scandal in Australia heating up
- Rare desert waterfalls still flowing a month after record snowfall awakened them at Gunlock State Park, Utah
- Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada
- The 17 resorts in the U.S. that have set snowfall records this season
- Palisades Tahoe resort in California breaks all-time snowfall record with 710 inches of snow
- Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea
- Lightning strike kills two in Pakistan
- Late season winter storm drops up to 22 inches of snow in parts of Wisconsin
- Ukraine - Floods in 8 regions impact hundreds of households
- Drone footage shows scale of flood devastation in Tulare County, California
- 6.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Fiji
- 15 road sections shut after April snowstorm in Kazakhstan
- Lightning strike kills 5 people in Cauca Department, Colombia
- Snowmobiler dead after being caught in avalanche near Invermere, British Columbia - 14th fatality for the province since January
- Mass stranding of 25 rough-toothed dolphins on coastline in Far North, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on April 20
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 7
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 17)
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 18
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 17
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 17
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom on April 15
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on March 31
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China on March 27
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Covid vaccines must be suspended and a full inquiry launched into how they were approved, say experts
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- The $5 Covid-19 treatment that could have helped save thousands of lives
- 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots in just 2 years compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990, data show
- Biden to spend $5 billion on new Coronavirus vaccine initiative supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican lawmakers
- Study shows 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID vaccine batches made up most adverse events, raising serious concerns
- How could they call the vax 'safe' with doubled pregnancy loss rates, raised fetal abnormality rates and concentration of lipid nanoparticles in ovaries?
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- How many deaths were caused by the covid vaccines?
- Killer plant fungus Chondrostereum purpureum infects man in India in 'world-first case'
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
Quote of the Day
Should I be asked whether I would propose the West, such as it is today, as a model to my country, I would frankly have to answer negatively. No, I could not recommend your society as an ideal for the transformation of ours. Through deep suffering, people in our own country have now achieved a spiritual development of such intensity that the Western system in its present state of spiritual exhaustion does not look attractive.
Recent Comments
Are Syria strikes on NATO acceptable too ? LOL
"the imperial masters have no other tricks up their sleeve." No one believes a thing they say, either.
“His wife Charlotte has been trying to get the "natural causes" wording on her husband's death certificate changed.” The behaviour of what seems...
Geek doom at it's finest. Todays, latest distraction.
I think this the first recognised under 35yrs Covid vaccine caused death in the U.K, thanks to strong family backing that refused to be coaxed...