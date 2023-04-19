fireball
We received 287 reports about a fireball seen over Brussel, Drenthe, England, Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Groningen, Hauts-de-France, Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Overijssel, Région Wallonne, Utrecht, Vlaams Gewest, Waals Gewest, Wallonia, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland on Monday, April 17th 2023 around 19:31 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos.