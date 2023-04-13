© AFP / Genya Savilov



In his blog, Hersh writes - The Ukraine government, headed by Volodymyr Zelensky, has been using American taxpayers' funds to pay dearly for the vitally needed diesel fuel that is keeping the Ukrainian army on the move in its war with Russia.It is unknown how much the Zalensky government is paying per gallon for the fuel, but the Pentagon was paying as much as $400 per gallon to transport gasoline from a port in Pakistan, via truck or parachute, into Afghanistan during the decades-long American war there.His message to the Ukrainian president, I was told by an intelligence official with direct knowledge of the meeting, was out of a 1950s mob movie.The senior generals and government officials in Kyiv were angry at what they saw as Zelensky's greed, sotold me.Meanwhile, Hersh, citing an intelligence official, said that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and lack of strategic planning with regard to Ukraine had caused a growing rift between the White House and the US intelligence community.the intelligence official was quoted by Hersh as saying.The alleged rift dates back to the covert operation last fall to blow up Russia's Nord Stream pipelines, a move that was purportedly ordered by President Joe Biden."Destroying the Nord Stream pipelines was never discussed, or even known in advance, by the community," the official said.Another issue dividing the Biden administration and the intelligence community is the lack of planning on Ukraine. The official highlightedin response to Russia's special military operation.The actual manpower of the 101st and 82nd airborne divisions could total more than 20,000, but there is still "no evidence that any senior official in the White House really knows what's going on in" the brigades, the intelligence officials told Hersh.The official said that while the White House lacks clarity on its policy in Ukraine, the Pentagon is somewhat optimistically preparing for an end to the conflict. Two months ago, the US Joint Chiefs tasked members of the staff with drafting an end-of-war treaty to present to the Russians "after their defeat on the Ukraine battlefield," Hersh said, citing a source.But it remains unclear what will happen if the Pentagon's scenario goes wrong and Ukrainian forces fail on the battlefield: