"I cannot comment on this in any way. You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease."

"But the fact that the United States has been spying on various heads of state, especially in European capitals, for a long time now, has come up repeatedly, causing various scandalous situations."

US officials are searching for the source of a security breach as highly classified documents were allegedly leaked over the past few weeks on social media platforms.Heavily publicised in an article published by the New York Times last week, the leak of allegedly highly confidential documents over the past month has sent the US security community into a frenzy as it seeks to identify the source of the breach.two US officials said on condition of anonymity.Ukraine on Friday said its president and top security officials had met to discuss ways to prevent future leaks.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday labeled one of the documents, which purportedly revealed that one of the country's intelligence agencies encouraged recent protests against Netanyahu's judicial reform, as "mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever".Meanwhile a South Korean presidential official said the country plans to discuss "issues raised" with Washington.Although the release of documents appears to be the most serious public leak of classified information in years, US officials say it so far does not reach the scale and scope of the 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables that appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2013.According to several national security experts and US officials,considering the breadth of topics covered by the documents.The two US officials said the Pentagon is examining procedures governing how widely some of the most sensitive US secrets are shared.one of the officials said, would most likely have beendespite being highly sensitive, as the information directly affected those countries."The Pentagon has needed to curtail the unbridled access to some of the most sensitive intel when they've (got) no justifiable reason to have it," one of the officials said, pointing to the high number of people that have access to the documents.The Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday that it was reviewing the validity of the photographed documents that "appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material."An interagency effort aimed atthat the photographed documents could have on US national security as well as that of US allies, a standard procedure known asfor leaks of classified information, has also been launched, it said.Meanwhile, the possibility of the documents having been doctored to mislead investigators as to their origin or to disseminate false information that may harm US security interests has not been ruled out, the officials said.Former senior CIA undercover officer Daniel Hoffman said it was "highly likely" that Russian operatives posted documents related to Ukraine as part of a Russian disinformation operation, citing Moscow's intelligences agencies' past activities. Such operations - meant to sow confusion, if not discord, among Russia's adversaries - were a "classic" practice of Russian spy services to leak authentic documents in which they have inserted false information, he said.When asked about allegations that Russia may have been responsible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that