Earth Changes
Alarming video shows 1,050ft sinkhole swallowing cars and telephone poles as it continues to grow in Daisetta, Texas
Independent (UK)
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 10:55 UTC
The sinkhole became active again this month after it first emerged in 2008 as a 20ft expanse. It remained stable for 15 years, but has since undergone rapid expansion, worrying residents of the town that their homes may be doomed if the hole continues to grow.
Daisetta is approximately 55 miles northeast of Houston.
City officials learned that the hole was again expanding on 3 April, which prompted them to notify residents in the area of the possible threat, according to My San Antonio.
Liberty County Assistant Fire marshal Nat Holcomb said the sinkhole had grown approximately 150 feet wide and 150 feet deeper, according to ABC 13. The hole is currently more than 260 feet deep and more than 1,000 feet wide.
Officials in the city have urged residents to stay away from the hole as it is currently unstable.
Though officials don't know exactly what caused the hole — or why it is currently expanding — geologists have a theory.
Randall Orndorff, a research geologist at the US Geological Survey, told NPR the town is built on top of a salt dome. The oil and gas industry — the largest employer in Daisetta — often uses salt domes as underground storage facilities for the waste produced by the industry.
The USGS estimates that sinkholes have caused approximately $300m in damage costs each year in the US over the last 15 years, but noted that the estimate is likely lower due to a lack of reporting.
If that waste leaks — which is what some geologists theorise has happened — it can dissolve the salt, leading to wide ranging instability as the ground crumbles beneath the town.
"We just never thought it would start again," Linda Hoover, a local resident who lives near the sinkhole, told local news KTRK. "When we bought our house a few years ago, we were under the understanding that it was stabilized."
Ms Hoover said her greatest fear was that the hole would swallow her home at night while she and her family are asleep.
"My worst fear is for it to overtake us at night," Ms Hoover added. "So that's the reason we haven't really been able to sleep. We have packed our bags just in case and parked our cars kind of funny. So we can get out of here in a hurry if we need to."
Latest News
- Alarming video shows 1,050ft sinkhole swallowing cars and telephone poles as it continues to grow in Daisetta, Texas
- 11-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Snowbasin resort in Utah breaks historic snowfall record with 600 inches
- Caitlin Johnstone: The Dalai Lama is a creepy asshole
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Agatha Christie revisions are the writing on the wall
- Russia warns of Ukraine weapons spillover
- Federal judge backs firing of Indiana teacher who refused to use transgender students' names, pronouns
- Louisville gunman Connor Sturgeon shot woman in back, waited for police to arrive: report
- FBI used undercover agent to target Catholic Church: Jim Jordan
- FBI warns of phone charger threat
- Army CGSC teaching officers that only "whites" can be racist - Gender is a social construct
- Character assassination theater 101
- Hundreds of former feds have flocked to jobs in Big Tech
- New Testament: Fragment of 1,750-year-old translation discovered
- Ukraine drafts law to ban filming in cemeteries with military graves
- Ongoing inflation & energy crisis forcing France's bakeries to shut down at record rate
- US shirking responsibility on African debt, hindering relief on the continent - China
- Zelensky losing control of intelligence agents - media
- Russia to regulate e-cigs like tobacco, sales to minors will be banned
- Caitlin Johnstone: The Dalai Lama is a creepy asshole
- Russia warns of Ukraine weapons spillover
- US shirking responsibility on African debt, hindering relief on the continent - China
- Zelensky losing control of intelligence agents - media
- China 'ready to fight' after 3 days of large-scale military drills around Taiwan
- The writing on the wall as revealed by the Pentagon Papers leak
- RFK Jr.: 'The neocon projects' in Iraq and Ukraine have 'made a laughingstock of US military power and moral authority
- Kremlin blasts Western 'hysteria' over nuclear plans
- Kirby warns reporters not to report on leaked Pentagon documents: 'No business in the public domain'
- Ukraine grooming Russian youth for terror attacks - FSB
- Why the media don't want to know the truth about Nord Stream blast
- Seymour Hersh: Biden sought to 'threaten' Putin through Nord Stream bombing
- Jacinda Ardern to become New Zealand's de facto censorship Tsar
- Biden ends 'national emergency'
- The Taliban did in one year what Washington couldn't in 20, sparking new panic
- Best of the Web: Russo-Ukrainian War: Pentagon Leak Biopsy
- China is 'ghosting' the US because normal diplomacy has proven useless
- Leaked documents expose US-NATO Ukraine war plans
- Jonathan Sumption: BBC was pro-lockdown because of the threat to its licence fee
- By flirting with Washington, Taiwan's leader angers not only Beijing, but her own voters too
- Agatha Christie revisions are the writing on the wall
- Federal judge backs firing of Indiana teacher who refused to use transgender students' names, pronouns
- Louisville gunman Connor Sturgeon shot woman in back, waited for police to arrive: report
- FBI used undercover agent to target Catholic Church: Jim Jordan
- FBI warns of phone charger threat
- Army CGSC teaching officers that only "whites" can be racist - Gender is a social construct
- Character assassination theater 101
- Hundreds of former feds have flocked to jobs in Big Tech
- Ukraine drafts law to ban filming in cemeteries with military graves
- Ongoing inflation & energy crisis forcing France's bakeries to shut down at record rate
- Russia to regulate e-cigs like tobacco, sales to minors will be banned
- Belgian Psychologist suspended for 2 Years for warning about Great Reset and WEF
- A Nervous Hiatus
- Palestinians fear war is near as Israel attacks Gaza during Ramadan yet again
- San Francisco's flagship Whole Foods closes after only one year due to high crime: report
- World Bank urges debt restructuring for poor countries
- Widower of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw, who died from jab has 'no alternative' but to file suit against AstraZeneca
- Texas parents who had home birth, say their child was wrongfully taken by State Department of Family and Protective Services
- BBC 'protests' as Twitter labels it 'government funded media'
- Fire breaks out in Rampur market area in Assam, India
- New Testament: Fragment of 1,750-year-old translation discovered
- The geopolitics of the color revolutions
- St Bartholomew and flaying
- How Barack Obama Bombed the "Paris of Africa" into a Hell Hole of Murder, Slave Trade, Sex Trafficking and Mass Starvation
- Medieval writings on lunar eclipses may help date volcanic eruptions
- Vikings brought animals to England as early as the year 873
- Flashback Best of the Web: Edward M. Kennedy address at the public memorial service for Robert F. Kennedy
- Spreading Democracy, the American Way
- The links between the British Royal Family and the slave trade
- First direct evidence of drug use as part of Bronze Age ritual ceremonies in Europe
- 170,000 years ago in Africa ancient humans cooked and ate giant land snails, new study suggests
- How old is Gobekli Tepe? (updated)
- Ukraine 2014: The tipping point of terror
- Millenniums-old tiger-patterned ritual weapon unearthed in east China
- First ancient DNA from the Swahili civilization discovered by researcher
- Study reveals first osteological evidence of severed hands in ancient Egypt
- Yak milk consumption among Mongol Empire elites
- Researchers use 21st century methods to record 2,000 years of ancient graffiti in Egypt
- 'A total fiasco in all aspects': 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
- Indigenous people of the American West used 'sacred' horses a half-century earlier than previously thought
- Double-slit experiment that proved the wave nature of light explored in time
- Even more mammoth devolution
- Dazzlingly detailed photo of a record sized solar tornado '14 Earths tall'
- Physicists discover that gravity can create light
- Three species of extremely primitive spider discovered in China
- Zombie no more: The unbelievable comeback of analog computing
- Does Earth have a new Quasi-Moon?
- NASA's Webb scores another ringed world with new image of Uranus
- Hubble spots possible runaway black hole creating a trail of stars
- A mini-heart in a Petri dish
- Record set as scientists observe fish at more than 27,000ft off the coast of Japan
- Twitter reveals some of its source code, including its recommendation algorithm
- Bits of Saturn's rings are falling onto the planet and heating it up, new study suggests
- Earth's anisotropic inner core structure driven by dipole geomagnetic field
- Plants scream when stressed or hurt — they're 'rather noisy': study
- Magnetic storms can destroy up to a quarter of the Earth's ozone layer, new study reveals
- The sun has developed a 'coronal hole' 20 times the size of Earth
- Mathematicians have finally discovered an elusive 'einstein' tile
- Brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected defies explanation
- Russian company unveils ChatGPT competitor
- Alarming video shows 1,050ft sinkhole swallowing cars and telephone poles as it continues to grow in Daisetta, Texas
- 11-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Snowbasin resort in Utah breaks historic snowfall record with 600 inches
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2023: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Man mauled by neighbour's pit bull dies after spending month in coma in Egypt
- Rare snow and hail hit Al Baha region of Saudi Arabia, disrupting traffic
- 12 eruptions in 24 hours at Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico
- Huge ash cloud as Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts
- BBC goes into Antarctica climate meltdown - but ignores data showing no loss of ice
- Tornado lifts roofs and causes 'havoc' in Auckland, New Zealand two months after cyclone Gabrielle
- Lincoln County in Tennessee hit by gravity wave, a rare weather event that ripped off a roof
- Lightning strike kills 5 in Davao del Sur, Philippines
- Meteorologist says US government has an accurate measure of US temperature that shows no recent warming but it's hiding it
- Devastating floods in Oman wash away heavy vehicles
- Disruptions due to flooding ongoing across Maranhao State, Brazil
- Semeru volcano (East Java, Indonesia): actively growing lava dome generates pyroclastic flows
- Dozens of dead sea turtles found along Mississippi Gulf Coast
- Avalanche kills at least five people in south-eastern France
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
- Woman 'torn apart' and mauled to death by brother's Rottweiler in Italy
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on March 31
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China on March 27
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- How many deaths were caused by the covid vaccines?
- Killer plant fungus Chondrostereum purpureum infects man in India in 'world-first case'
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Recent Comments
The shooting was 33weeks & 3days before their Governors birthday and 33weeks after their Mayors birthday. Their Governors birthday is November...
But you can't make people see. "They have to come round in their own time," Bradbury wrote in Fahrenheit 451, "wondering what happened and why the...
" often uses salt domes as underground storage facilities for the waste produced by the industry." :O A ticking time bomb just awaiting to affect...
His point was further underlined last month when Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went off on the U.S. State Department for accusing...
I think It has nothing to do with the numbers of "dead" soldiers, but it's all about the names on those graves. If people try to find out the life...
A ticking time bomb just awaiting to affect a future generation.