"The BBC, which is probably the most influential single media organ, was consistently pro-lockdown. It was, of course, under threat to its financial model from the Government and it therefore wanted to show that it was 'good boys'," he told the Telegraph's Planet Normal podcast with Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan. He continued:
Within the BBC, I know for certain that there were a variety of opinions, but the one which they chose to concentrate on was that the lockdown was a great idea, that people who were sceptical were being anti-social, and there was very little to show that there was an alternative view held by responsible people.Listen to the full podcast here or here.
As a matter of fact, that still seems to be the position of the BBC. They are still running articles about Long Covid and the like, and no articles, or very few articles, about those things that suggest that a mistake was made.
That might be the BBC's excuse. But what about everyone else? The coverage in the Times, for instance, or on ITV or Sky was hardly better. Perhaps it was all the advertising revenue from Government propaganda...
Now that is rich, the license fee, to listen nd watch propaganda, when it can be listened and watched from almost any other UK and international streaming services.offering the same propaganda.