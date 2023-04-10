© Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP



South Korean officials said Sunday they will "come up with our response accordingly" after revelations that, and Seoul's fears that those weapons would ultimately end up in Ukraine.Officials in Seoul said they'll raise the alleged spying — which came to light as part of a major leak of sensitive documents over the weekend — with their U.S. counterparts.For both countries, the timing is delicate. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to visit Washington and join President Biden for a state dinner at the White House on April 26."We will review precedents and instances involving other countries, and come up with our response accordingly," a South Korean presidential official said Sunday after being asked about the revelations, according to the country's Yonhap News Agency.The New York Times first reported the leak Friday.The document dump contained more than 100 images of government papers with classification markings posted to social media sites, including Twitter.On South Korea, the documents appear to show internal debates about the sale of South Korean artillery shells to the U.S. It appears as if those conversations were intercepted by U.S. intelligence services and then summarized for review.Those alleged comments suggest thatThose conversations were picked up through signals intelligence, The New York Times reported, which would essentially mean that the U.S. has been spying on its ally, perhaps by eavesdropping on phone conversations or through other means."Yi stressed that South Korea was not prepared to have a call between the heads of state without having a clear position on the issue, adding that South Korea could not violate its policy against supplying lethal aid, so officially changing the policy would be the only option," one of the documents said, according to The New York Times.That conversation appears to have taken place before U.S. and South Korean officials announced the state dinner.Many of the documents have since been deleted, though open-source intelligence sleuths have been able to download more than 60 of the papers.The Pentagon said late Friday that it is investigating the matter. The FBI also has reportedly launched an investigation into the leak.