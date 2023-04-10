© INFO SEMERU



The actively growing lava dome in the inner Jonggring Saloko summit crater generated a block-and-ash flow yesterday.The pyroclastic flow descended along the steep southeastern ravine and reached approx. 1,5 km length as can be seen in the video recorded by local observers in Huntap. Grey ash plumes formed as they separated from the current (so-called phoenix clouds).The reason for this flow was presumably either accumulated lava material from the front of the lava flow or destabilization of the lava dome resulting in the partial collapse.Pyroclastic flows are deadly, turbulent hot avalanches of lava rock fragments of all sizes embedded in a mixture of turbulent gas and ash racing down slopes.Meanwhile, vulcanian-type eruptions continue to take place from Jonggring Saloko crater producing ash plumes reaching about 14,000 ft (4,300 m) height.The volcano observatory recommended to stay away from an area of 5 km around the summit and especially avoid the southeastern sector around Besuk Kobokan in 13 km from the peak, in particular keep at least 500 m distance from the numerous riverbeds that intersect the relatively flat terrain of the volcano's lower slopes.