An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Papua New Guinea on Monday.

The USGS said the epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, at 3.50 degrees south latitude and 149 degrees east longitude, 224.6 km southeast of Kavieng city.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material losses due to the earthquake.

Papua New Guinea is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. This region includes 90 percent of the active volcanoes in the world.