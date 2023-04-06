Puppet Masters
Iran, Saudi Arabia vow to bring 'security, stability' to Middle East
RFE/RL
Thu, 06 Apr 2023 21:25 UTC
Tehran and Riyadh announced a Beijing-brokered agreement in March to restore relations that had been severed seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.
- Former editor claims Russian Wikipedia biased against Russia
- The West sets a disturbing new precedent over murdered Russian military blogger
- Seize property to build wind and solar farms, says JP Morgan chief
- State Department warns passport processing delayed amid 'unprecedented demand'
- Pranksters Vovan & Lexus pry shocking admission on Ukraine from France's Hollande
- First direct evidence of drug use as part of Bronze Age ritual ceremonies in Europe
- Idaho, Indiana governors sign bills prohibiting gender-reassignment surgeries for minors
- Violence erupts at Al-Aqsa Mosque for a 2nd night
- ADL "anti-hate" group attacks Substack for misinformation while actively promoting misinformation
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Building community: "The No Asshole Rule"
- Thousands of British pubs facing financial ruin
- JPMorgan's ties to Epstein more sinister, lawsuit claims
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Dozens of rockets pound Israel from Lebanon in most serious escalation since 2006 war
- North Carolina Democratic legislator switches to GOP, says Democrats "villainize anyone who has free thought"
- Rare smalltooth sand tiger shark found in Wexford, Ireland within 2 weeks of another discovered in England - first records for both countries
- Robert F Kennedy Jr. registers to run for president as Democrat
- UK: Biological women set to be protected by change to equality law
- Best of the Web: Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye: Truces, not peace
- Fire rips through building near Kremlin as Putin held talks with Belarus President Lukashenko
- On the collapse of Antiquity and the Bank Panic
- The World Economic Forum and the West's next act?
- How Russia sees its role in the construction of the multipolar world
- Biden aide Kathy Chung refutes classified docs 'locked closet' spin: Comer
- Leonardo DiCaprio testifies that CCP-linked Malaysian financier, now a fugitive, sent $30 million to Obama during 2012 campaign
- US efforts to ban TikTok are pure projection by the world's biggest spy power
- The Everything Collapse
- Anatomy of a Biden Family business deal: Get son Hunter or sister Valerie to sign 'on behalf of the VP'
- Trump under arrest in New York - Justice Dept. reportedly pursuing separate obstruction case against him
- US argues for immunity from MK-ULTRA mind control experiments case before Quebec Court of Appeal
- Europe can't afford to 'decouple' from China - former Italian official
- A New Pandemic Treaty: The most dangerous International treaty ever proposed
- Trans Nashville shooter planned for 'months' to target Christian school, police say, contents of suicide note yet to be released
- Cash App tech mogul, 43, dubbed 'Crazy Bob' is knifed to death outside luxury San Fran high-rise after extending business trip
- Fatter recruits now welcome as Air Force revises its rules
- The banking crisis gets worse: $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses loom as US banks rapidly bleed deposits
- Yes! Twitter labels NPR as state-affiliated media
- Here's why simply living in the US is likely to reduce your life expectancy
- 'Guerrilla group' claims responsibility for Tatarsky bombing
- New details emerge from questioning of Tatarsky murder suspect - media
- France braces for further protests
- Bill Gates dismisses mounting calls to pause AI Chatbot development
- 170,000 years ago in Africa ancient humans cooked and ate giant land snails, new study suggests
- How old is Gobekli Tepe? (updated)
- Ukraine 2014: The tipping point of terror
- Millenniums-old tiger-patterned ritual weapon unearthed in east China
- First ancient DNA from the Swahili civilization discovered by researcher
- Study reveals first osteological evidence of severed hands in ancient Egypt
- Yak milk consumption among Mongol Empire elites
- Researchers use 21st century methods to record 2,000 years of ancient graffiti in Egypt
- 'A total fiasco in all aspects': 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
- Indigenous people of the American West used 'sacred' horses a half-century earlier than previously thought
- 2,000 ram heads discovered at Temple of Rameses II in Egypt
- Fire reveals Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral was historical first in using iron reinforcements in the 12th century
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- A mini-heart in a Petri dish
- Record set as scientists observe fish at more than 27,000ft off the coast of Japan
- Twitter reveals some of its source code, including its recommendation algorithm
- Bits of Saturn's rings are falling onto the planet and heating it up, new study suggests
- Earth's anisotropic inner core structure driven by dipole geomagnetic field
- Plants scream when stressed or hurt — they're 'rather noisy': study
- Magnetic storms can destroy up to a quarter of the Earth's ozone layer, new study reveals
- The sun has developed a 'coronal hole' 20 times the size of Earth
- Mathematicians have finally discovered an elusive 'einstein' tile
- Brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected defies explanation
- Russian company unveils ChatGPT competitor
- STEVE appears over Bozeman, Montana during most intense geomagnetic storm in nearly 6 years
- New experiment translates quantum information between technologies in an important step for the quantum internet
- Eminent Oxford scientist says wind power "fails on every count"
- Oldest evidence of a meteor collision with Earth discovered in Australia
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- Romania gripped by cold weather, snow ahead of Orthodox Easter
- Hundreds of thousands lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
- Man mauled to death by 2 pit bulls in southwest Detroit
- Elderly woman mauled to death by pitbulls in Cape Town, South Africa
- 2 people on scooter attacked by pack of dogs in Punjab, India
- Snowbird resort in Utah breaks all-time snowfall record with 792 inches of fresh snow this season
- Seven tourists dead and many feared trapped by huge avalanche in India
- April blizzard dumps 26 inches of snow in Casper, Wyoming - breaking 40-year snowfall record
- Hawaii roads closed due to heavy snow from April snowstorm
- 2-year-old Virginia boy killed in Maryland dog attack, police investigating
- Sinkhole in Brazil almost swallows up two fishermen
- Panama jolted by strong 6.3-magnitude quake off Pacific coast, no casualties reported
- Springtime snow and gusts sweep across Balkans
- Kenya - More fatalities after floods in south
- Italy - Deadly flash floods in Calabria
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga in Philippines
- Dingo mauls swimming girl, 6, pulling her underwater in terrifying beach attack in Queensland, Australia
- Dozens of dolphins have washed up on Japan's beaches - No one knows why
- Dolphin found dead on New Jersey beach, 24th since December
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on March 31
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China on March 27
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- How many deaths were caused by the covid vaccines?
- Killer plant fungus Chondrostereum purpureum infects man in India in 'world-first case'
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
Quote of the Day
"It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and money system; for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning."
Recent Comments
You don't usually get 'rivals' coming together like this unless they both recognize a common threat. I would imagine that threat is the U.S. and...
Gobekli Tepe makes sense for the start of civilization. That’s where Noah and his sons and their wives repopulated the planet after the flood....
Fools never come to their the senses because fools don't have any, by definition one might say.
Author asks the question, " Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could travel through our lives without encountering people who bring us down with their...
To expect genuine decency from manifest evil is a fool's errand.
Iran and Saudi working together represent a formidable force politically, financially and militarily. I wonder just how far their cooperation extends?