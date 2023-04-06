This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on April 5, at 21:20 local time (equivalent to 19:20 universal time). The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 54,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Ciudad Real and Albacete (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 81 km over the locality of Ruidera (province of Ciudad Real), moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 46 km over the locality of Pozo Cañada (province of Albacete).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Ayora (Valencia), Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Faro de Cullera (Valencia). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).