mmmmm
© David C.
We received 158 reports about a fireball seen over Bretagne, Brussel, Drenthe, England, Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Pays de la Loire, Région Wallonne, Utrecht, Vlaams Gewest, Wales and Zuid-Holland on Monday, April 3rd 2023 around 05:08 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos and one photo.