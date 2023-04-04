Earth Changes
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island: USGS
Channel News Asia
Tue, 04 Apr 2023 08:37 UTC
The quake's epicentre was at sea southwest of Padangsidempuan city in northern Sumatra at a depth of 84 kilometres, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
It occurred around 9.59pm.
The country's meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no tsunami warning after the tremor but told residents nearest the epicentre to beware of potential aftershocks.
Major Indonesian media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries but some residents reported their homes shook.
"The earthquake was quite strong and also long. It was not like the usual ones. This time our house shook strongly," said Dody, a resident of North Tapanuli regency in northern Sumatra who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
On Nov 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit West Java province on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing 602 people.
Source: AFP/ec
Quote of the Day
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
Recent Comments
"In reply to hostile steps, we will act in a tough manner if necessary, based on Russia's national interests and the principles of reciprocity...
Liberals pushing for a legalisation of child rape, especially the Green parties. And the 'ancient' catholic church has a centuries-old reputation...
The United States In The Year 2023For future historians researching the fall of the American Empire. by Good Citizen [Link]
There's an urban legend that goes that Leonid Brezhnev had his 100 yr old grandmother visit him in Moscow in the 1960s. He proudly took her around...
In other debating circles, its now fully out that these people are becoming possesed, litterally inviting malevolent spirits to posses their body,...