Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Russia's Far East
Carlos Robles
BNO News
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 08:52 UTC
The earthquake struck at 03:06 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), with the epicenter located about 10 kilometers from Vilyuchinsk or 28 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the Kamchatka region.
"Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.
The USGS estimated that over 200,000 people could have felt "strong" shaking from the earthquake, most of them in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of approximately 180,000.
"Right now was the strongest earthquake in my life," said a social media user. "For the first time I saw and felt how the building was shaking."
Details about damage or casualties from the remote region were not immediately available.
Russia's Kamchatka region sits on the so-called 'Pacific Ring of Fire', an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to large earthquakes. Volcanic eruptions also occur in the region.
