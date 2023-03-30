Earth Changes
Colombia - Floods destroy homes in Cauca, 1,500 families affected
Floodlist
Thu, 30 Mar 2023 09:15 UTC
Several rivers including the Quilichao River broke their banks in Santander de Quilichao on 24 March 2023. The local government reported one fatality and more than 500 families affected.
Cauca disaster authorities reported flooding in Caloto after the overflow of the El Palo River, also on 24 March.
A landslide occurred in the La Vega municipality on 24 March, affecting 65 people. A landslide was also reported in Jambalo municipality on 24 March. Ten homes were damaged and 30 people were affected.
A period of heavy rain on 27 March triggered severe flash floods in Suarez Municipality. The city of Suarez sits on the banks of the Cauca River. However, disaster authorities said flooding occurred after several streams broke their banks following the heavy downpour.
Around 13 neighbourhoods in the municipality were affected and over 1,600 buildings were damaged, including 2 schools. At least 250 buildings were severely damaged and 10 were destroyed.
Teams from the police, military, fire departments and disaster agencies are assisting over 1,000 families affected.
Social Media
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
- Colombia - Floods destroy homes in Cauca, 1,500 families affected
- NHL may cancel LGBT 'Pride' nights as growing number of players refuse to wear rainbow gear
- Transgenderism is 'natural enemy' of Christianity - Tucker, 'Trans Day of Vengeance' looms
- The implausibility of a net zero carbon energy future is now obvious
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Paris protest turns violent
- Founding member of pope's child protection board resigns citing insufficient transparency
- 'Those who play with fire will perish': China warns US that trip by Taiwanese president could lead to 'serious confrontation'
- Saudi partners with China-led SCO, in latest move reflecting growing ties with multipolar alliance
- French woman arrested & faces trial for calling Macron 'filth' on Facebook
- China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
- EU approves law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars by 2035
- The sun has developed a 'coronal hole' 20 times the size of Earth
- West's labeling of Russia as 'imperialist' disgusts most Africans - senior diplomat to RT
- Bellingcat and mouse game reveals advance Russian intelligence of Nordstream attack operation
- Here's why Human Rights Watch deliberately only scratched the surface in exploring Ukraine's use of banned 'petal' mines
- US politicians 'held captive by their own propaganda' - Moscow
- Key Asian bloc looking to dump dollar and euro - media
- Congressman demands IRS explain Matt Taibbi home visit
- 'Those who play with fire will perish': China warns US that trip by Taiwanese president could lead to 'serious confrontation'
- Saudi partners with China-led SCO, in latest move reflecting growing ties with multipolar alliance
- China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
- EU approves law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars by 2035
- West's labeling of Russia as 'imperialist' disgusts most Africans - senior diplomat to RT
- Bellingcat and mouse game reveals advance Russian intelligence of Nordstream attack operation
- Here's why Human Rights Watch deliberately only scratched the surface in exploring Ukraine's use of banned 'petal' mines
- US politicians 'held captive by their own propaganda' - Moscow
- Key Asian bloc looking to dump dollar and euro - media
- The Trump campaign's collusion with Israel
- USA is the central battlefield in the global total war
- Israel's crisis is about who gets to play tyrant: the generals or religious thugs
- Why did US classify footage of 'downed UFOs'?
- CBDC: Technology and a Tyranny Worse than Prison
- Russia calls out 'nuclear weapons hypocrisy': US has tactical nukes in 5 non-nuclear weapon states
- Understanding the international rules based disorder - US-style
- Pope ready to act as mediator in religious dispute in Ukraine, meanwhile Kiev's Nazi-aligned forces storm remaining Orthodox churches
- 'Ukraine wants to intervene in Transnistria, even with the use of force' - Lavrov
- High stakes as Uncle Sam's days of impunity are finally over
- The EU is losing relevance in the emerging new world
- Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
- NHL may cancel LGBT 'Pride' nights as growing number of players refuse to wear rainbow gear
- Transgenderism is 'natural enemy' of Christianity - Tucker, 'Trans Day of Vengeance' looms
- The implausibility of a net zero carbon energy future is now obvious
- Paris protest turns violent
- Founding member of pope's child protection board resigns citing insufficient transparency
- French woman arrested & faces trial for calling Macron 'filth' on Facebook
- Congressman demands IRS explain Matt Taibbi home visit
- Liam Holden was waterboarded and tortured by British army, Belfast high court rules
- Best of the Web: The Great Food Reset has begun
- Progressive Portland area school administrator arrested in human sex trafficking sting
- Germany to massively increase military aid to Ukraine - Spiegel
- Moscow warns neighbor of threat from Ukraine
- Minnesota advances 'trans refuge' bill opponents say would strip custody from non-consenting parents
- Who funds Antifa protests? We all do
- Iranian lawmaker says new hijab policy prohibits physical punishment
- Rand Paul staffer stabbed in brutal attack in Washington, DC
- Body-cam police footage released of trans school shooter Audrey Hale being neutralized
- France's protests against Macron gov't continue despite police brutality
- Australia forecasts record influx of 650,000 migrants to arrive in just two years, hails surge as a tax windfall despite housing crisis
- 2,000 ram heads discovered at Temple of Rameses II in Egypt
- Fire reveals Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral was historical first in using iron reinforcements in the 12th century
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- The sun has developed a 'coronal hole' 20 times the size of Earth
- Mathematicians have finally discovered an elusive 'einstein' tile
- Brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected defies explanation
- Russian company unveils ChatGPT competitor
- STEVE appears over Bozeman, Montana during most intense geomagnetic storm in nearly 6 years
- New experiment translates quantum information between technologies in an important step for the quantum internet
- Eminent Oxford scientist says wind power "fails on every count"
- Oldest evidence of a meteor collision with Earth discovered in Australia
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- A 'fire wolf' fish could expand what we know about one unusual deep-sea ecosystem
- Two active volcanoes on Venus revealed in images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft 3 decades ago
- Peer-reviewed paper cites Stephen Meyer to critique Darwinian Evolution
- What 'Chornobyl dogs' can tell us about survival in contaminated environments
- Scientists offer evidence that Venus is volcanically active
- New discovery could speed up burn healing
- Webb captures rarely seen prelude to a supernova
- Colombia - Floods destroy homes in Cauca, 1,500 families affected
- Brazil - Over 10,000 displaced by floods in Acre State
- 5,000 lightning strikes in just 30 MINUTES over a district within Odisha, India - 5 killed
- Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, belches huge ash tower
- First major wildfire of year in Spain burns through 4,000 hectares
- Seven dead, 25 families left homeless after flash flood in Kenya
- Oman experiences heavy rain flooding most areas of the country
- Australia receives 500,000 lightning strikes, heavy rainfall to continue over eastern ranges
- South Australia's wildlife flourishing after floods along parts of the river Murray floodplain for the first time in over 60 years
- Lightning strikes truck in Van Wert, Ohio
- Snowbasin ski resort in Utah breaks all-time seasonal snowfall record with 504 inches
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits off Japan - no tsunami or injuries reported
- Ecuador - At least 7 dead, over 60 missing after landslide in Chimborazo Province
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Solomon Islands
- Floods disrupt life in Iraq
- Bolivia - Thousands affected by floods in Santa Cruz and Pando Departments
- Elderly woman dies in dog attack in Ladakh, India
- Lightning kills 4 family members in Uganda
- At least 14 perish in Somalia flash floods
- Coyote injures 2 toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
Quote of the Day
It is in your power to perceive deception, to shut off gimmickry, to reward honesty, to demand legislation where needed. Without your approval, no TV show is worthwhile and no politician can exist.
Recent Comments
War is a whore. The USA is a war pimp with Zionist bosses and over 800 bases. Germany is an increasingly bedraggled prostitute of the war machine....
One of my good friends is a transwoman. 'Dee' can't stand what the LGBT++ community has become. She refuses to support any of this bullshit and is...
Posturing of infantile basement warriors. Wait for karmic retribution.
Electric cars are coming, like it or not. I think not. See below - they are only sustained by huge credit injections into the economy (car...
If you are a protestor that has been clubbed by the police - you don't forget the experience. Pay-back can be a bitch.