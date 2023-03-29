phillip todd rand paul
A statement by Sen. Rand Paul confirmed on Monday that a member of his staff was viciously stabbed in broad daylight in Washington, DC over the weekend.

As per the police report, the staff member was repeatedly stabbed with a knife on the 1300 block of H St. NE.


The staffer survived the attack.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C." Paul wrote.

"I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery."

42-year-old Glynn Neal, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.