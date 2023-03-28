© Mary Altaffer/AP



Donald Trump has once again claimed thatSpeaking to Fox News, the former US president warned of a possible nuclear escalation and urged the hostilities to be ceased immediately.Trump told host Sean Hannity in an interview on Monday.Trump compared footage from the conflict to "hundreds of these demolition sites" that he used to see as part of his construction business. "There was not a building standing," the former US leader explained.Trump repeated his assertion that he could reach a peace deal in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected back into office. However, he declined to explain his strategy, claiming it would be "very easy" but would not work if revealed prematurely.he added.The nearly hour-long interview with Hannity was Trump's first appearance on Fox News since he announced his 2024 presidential run.The former president has a complicated relationship with the leading conservative US news channel, which he has criticized for its positive coverage of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his potential challenger for the Republican Party's nomination. Hannity has been among the most outspoken Trump supporters on the network.