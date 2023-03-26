In the process, and in response to Pleitgen's follow-ups, Pleitgen displayed not only ignorance of the history that had led up to and produced this invasion, but he rejected the very idea that the history that had left Russia no realistic alternative to invading after, on 7 January 2022, both the United States and NATO said, in response to Russia's 17 December 2022 formal presentation of their base-line essential national-security demands, which included a promise that Ukraine not be allowed into NATO, not only no, but that they refused even to negotiate about those demands.
Russia was concerned because Ukraine has the nearest border of any nation to Moscow, just 300 miles away, and a Ukraine in NATO would therefore pose the very real danger that America could place its nuclear missiles only 300 miles away from the Kremlin and thus become able to nuke Russia's central command within just five minutes from launch.
But America and its NATO refused even to negotiate about this.
So, Russia was forced, by the U.S. and NATO, to impose this demand upon Ukraine itself, militarily. Zakharova also brought up America's invasion and occupation of Iraq, which actually WAS a country which had presented zero national-security danger to America but that America invaded only on the basis of lies. She also brought up many other instances in which the U.S. Government had blatantly violated not America's "rules-based" international order but the U.N.'s international laws (such as in Kosovo, Syria, Libya, and Ukraine itself). She pointed out that "International law is not a buffet from which you can choose only what you like and want."
Pleitgen broke in there, to say, "So you acknowledge that you are violating international law." She had neither said nor implied this. Zakharova then offered to Pleitgen that he visit Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, etc., and speak with ordinary people there and ask them their opinions, but he refused.
She then asked him to speak with journalists who were in the audience right in that room, who live in those regions, and he refused that too, Then, at 21:39, she opened the questioning to other journalists, one of which pleaded with "our colleague from CNN" to visit Donetsk and Luhansk and speak with ordinary people there. No response from him was heard.
Zakharova then broke in that
"I will tell you, CNN cannot afford it because CNN's office is in the USA. They will never be sent there, because they will then have to tell the truth. ... You will never be allowed to show this material [what he would find]. You know this better than I. And these materials will never appear on CNN because then the so-called contract demonstrators will start walking around CNN headquarters. And your bosses will start cancelling you just like they cancel all those who show the truth."(I personally know of such instances.)
Of course, nothing from that encounter became telecast by CNN. But you can see and hear it right there. It's exposing, actually, not just CNN but all of America's mainstream and much of America's 'alternative' 'news' media, because all of what she said there is historically true, accurate, and hidden by all of them. That's the U.S. regime.
Watch:
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse's new book, AMERICA'S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler's Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world's wealth by control of not only their 'news' media but the social 'sciences' — duping the public.