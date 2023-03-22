© Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Office/TASS/Sipa USA



"This ICC warrant to arrest Putin will complicate efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, especially before [Chinese] President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow during which he is expected to mediate for peace.



"Will Putin agree to be arrested without confrontation? If the ICC tries to arrest him, would the Russian authorities be willing to allow this to happen easily?"

The warrant has only sowed further division in the world, potentially jeopardizing diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has been raging for over a year already, the PM believes.The warrant also poses a threat to international efforts in other spheres, namely tackling "global issues such as climate change and diseases," the Cambodian leader said. Moreover,the PM warned.While the ICC currently has 123 member states, a number of major countries, such as the United States, Russia, India and China do not recognize it.The ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president and the presidential commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, on Friday. The court alleged that the two were involved in the "unlawful deportation" of children "from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."Moscow has called the charges unacceptable, with