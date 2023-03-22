This impressive bolide was spotted over Spain on March 21, at 2:07 local time (equivalent to 1:07 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 67,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Sevilla (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 91 km over Paradas (province of Sevilla), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 36 km over Villanueva del Rey (province of Sevilla).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, Huelva, and El Aljarafe (Sevilla). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).