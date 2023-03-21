Fireball as a meteorite sighted in Puerto Rico, this Monday, March 20, 2023, reports the SAC.The detection of a resplendent meteor over Puerto Rico was confirmed by the Caribbean Astronomical Society (SAC) around 7:45 p.m.According to the SAC, the observed meteor belongs to the "Pi Virginids" meteor shower, characterized by its slow and bright movement.According to the SAC, the meteor's trajectory suggests that it is one belonging to a little-known shower called the "Pi Virginids."(Translated by Google)