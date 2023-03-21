© Ian Bollen



Britain and Ireland is currently experiencing a major influx of Alpine Swift, withAfter another bird in Cheshire on 14th, further new individuals appeared in Co Cork, Cornwall and Gloucestershire on 15th, as suitable departure conditions in northern Iberia and a 'funnel' of south-westerly winds produced a large-scale arrival of common summer migrants across Britain and Ireland, with Sand Martin and Northern Wheatear appearing in particularly good numbers.The mild conditions and southerly airflow continued throughout the week and into the weekend. From Thursday (16th) onwards, reports of Alpine Swift began to come in from a wide range of locations. Naturally, most sightings have come from the south and west, but birds have reached as far north as Argyll, while Northumberland and East Yorkshire have also got in on the act in north-east England.With new birds being found daily and the winds staying in the south-west for this week at least, it's possible that many more Alpine Swifts could appear in the coming days.