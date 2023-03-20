In America, the scurrilous neocon and warmonger propagandist Max Boot weighed in on the meaningless and unenforcible decision to arrest President Putin. Boot's argument is delusional, but then neocons thrive on lies and delusions.
Propaganda, pure and simple. Boot is an accessory to mass murder, having advocated the invasion of Iraq, the slaughter of over a million Iraqis, and the engineered destruction of their country.
The hypocritical ICC didn't bother to contrast and compare Putin's supposed abduction of Ukrainian children to an organized mass kidnapping of Vietnamese children. It was dubbed "Operation Babylift," ordered by then President Ford, and was conducted at the end of the Vietnam War as the USG evacuated, having lost the war.
The Vietnamese children abducted without permission were described as "orphans," although many had parents and relatives that were left behind. 3,300 children, described as "infants" (many were older children), were parceled out to families in America, Australia, West Germany, and France.
The "rescue" of these children was an organized act of kidnapping pure and simple, yet in the Land of Amnesia, millions of Americans know nothing about it (or, for that matter, the Vietnam War itself and the brutal destruction of Southeast Asia).
In 1975, a class action suit was filed in San Francisco on behalf of the kidnapped children.
"The suit seeks to enjoin adoption proceedings until it has been ascertained either that the parents or appropriate relatives in Vietnam have consented to their adoption or that these parents or relatives cannot be found," The Adoption History Project notes. "The Complaint alleged that several of the Vietnamese orphans brought to the United States under Operation Babylift stated they are not orphans and that they wish to return to Vietnam."
A statement issued on April 4, 1975, by "professors of ethics and religion," pointed out that many "of the children are not orphans; their parents or relatives may still be alive, although displaced, in Vietnam... The Vietnamese children should be allowed to stay in Vietnam where they belong."
The operation was celebrated by the corporate media and "Hollywood's celebrity elite... [and, as a propaganda event] generated a spectacle of celebration and emphasized that the babies were more than just average orphans," writes US History Scene.
Uncritical acceptance of the Vietnam war orphans did not last long. A variety of American voices that ranged from child psychologists to news reporters to the casual observer soon began asking whether the evacuation served the best interests of the children. This concern followed closely on the heels of criticism over U.S. motivation for the evacuation. Much of this controversy began when the unclear orphan status of some of the children came to light. The government of South Vietnam reluctantly allowed so many children to leave the country only under the condition that those who left would already be in the adoption process. Volunteers processing the children found that not all of them fit into this category of orphan. In the processing centers, some of the children told the volunteers that they were not orphans and had families living back in Vietnam.Naturally, Operation Babylift is all but forgotten today. It would be counterproductive to the onslaught of USG and ICC propaganda, not directed at the welfare of children, but rather as a crude "informational" device to further turn opinion against Russia's SMO to denazify and disarm Ukraine and, in addition, prevent NATO from undermining Russian national security.
Finally, I cannot recall the ICC denouncing the post-coup regime in Kyiv for its savage eight-plus-year bombardment of the Donbas. Between April 2014 to April 2021, the USG-supported conflict in Donbas killed 152 and injured 146 children. The tragedy was underscored by a photo of "the deaths of 23-year old Kristina Zhuk and her daughter, 10-month old Kira, (note, the linked image is disturbing) during the bombardment of the public square in Horlivka," writes Daria Platonova for Strife.
Of course, none of this, including the genocidal murder of adults in Donbas by Russian-hating neo-nazi misanthropes (with USG-provided artillery), is covered by the criminal war propaganda corporate media. Sputnik International ran this article detailing the murder of innocents. No doubt, if noticed at all in the "collective West," it was ignored.
Finally, those posting to social media in support of the authoritarian Zelenskyy and his thugs are providing encouragement for genocidal monsters who torture, rape, murder, and burn alive not only mothers but their babies as well.
Thankfully, Putin has saved thousands of children, and adult refugees as well, from the sort of wanton and indiscriminate murder suffered by "The Madonna of Gorlovka," Kristina Zhuk, and her infant child.
Simply put, if you support Ukraine, you support the murder of babies.