Buffoonish virtue-signal: Newark officials signed diversity-inspired partnership with FAKE COUNTRY led by Indian cult leader
Wed, 15 Mar 2023 17:48 UTC
It's a textbook case of an overseas scam — except the victim was an American city.
Officials in Newark, New Jersey, were initially thrilled to partner with the Hindu nation of the United States of Kailasa.
The only problem? The country doesn't exist.
After hosting "delegates" from the made-up country at a formal ceremony in January, City Hall has admitted that the whole thing was a scam led by notorious Indian fugitive Swami Nithyananda.
"Although this was a regrettable incident, the city of Newark remains committed to partnering with people from diverse cultures in order to enrich each other with connectivity, support, and mutual respect," a city spokesperson said.
The sister city program was established after World War II to promote cultural and commercial ties between two municipalities around the world.
Newark is New Jersey's largest city.
But there's no improvement coming for the fictitious residents of Kailasa, and Newark residents only feel embarrassed that their leaders fell for a scam that could've been avoided through a simple Google search.
"No one in City Hall, not one person did a Google search, so maybe we need a transformation of City Hall because not one person said, 'Let me go and Google and figure out this was a fake city,'" resident Shakee Merritt told CBS.
A Google Maps search of Kailasa only reveals a slew of temples in the southern half of India, and even a meditation center in Connecticut — but no city or nation.
The first thing that pops up on Google, however, is a link to a website promoting the fake nation as an "ancient enlightened civilization, the great cosmic borderless Hindu nation."
It also touts Nithyananda as "The Reviver," claiming he is worshiped by more than 20 million people in 196 countries around the world.
In reality, Nithyananda is an infamous scam artist who claims to have supernatural powers and has been on the run from rape and child abduction charges since 2019, according to reports from the New Indian Express.
The con man was also the subject of the 2022 Discovery + series "My Daughter Joined a Cult."
Along with promoting Nithyananda's alleged achievements and those of his "nation," the Kaisala website offers visitors e-citizenship through a QR code.
The Post Millennial adds:
Since the news broke, officials have been slammed by everyone from citizens, to pundits, to late-night TV show hosts.
"Jesus Newark, how can an entire city get catfished?" The Daily Show's Kal Penn quipped. "Not a single person realized they'd never heard of this country before? Not on a globe, not at the Olympics? ... There must have been so many red flags, the biggest one being that anyone wanted to be sister cities with Newark!"
Fox News' Jesse Watters questioned why nobody had bothered to do any research on the alleged nation beforehand, adding that delegates from Kailasa had managed to dupe the United Nations as well, sneaking into a meeting in Geneva in February.
According to BBC, a UN official told the delegates that their submissions were "irrelevant" and "intangible" to the issues being discussed, and would ignore the statements made to two Geneva public meetings.
Nobody said that people hungry for power are any smarter than the rest of us. They just try to make you believe they are smarter, until they do things which prove that they are entitled fools.