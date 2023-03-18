A manhunt is underway for a thief who crashed a $7.5million helicopter after his attempts to start four others failed at a private Sacramento airbase.The suspect broke into Sacramento Executive Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning with the intention of stealing an aircraft.The aircraft, a luxury Bell 429 helicopter, which holds seven passengers and believed to belong to Capitol Helicopters, was significantly damaged.It appeared completely wrecked on its side with its tail boom cracked and rotors snapped.'This investigation is ongoing, and the FBI and Sacramento Police Department continue to work collaboratively to investigate the incident and locate the subjects involved.'And the FAA will post a preliminary accident report in the coming days.Local pilots at the airport have previously raised concerns about security and asked for additional measures.One pilot said the fences are not high enough and there aren't surveillance cameras.A spokesman for the airport said they will see what the investigation shows before commenting on the incident.Capitol Helicopters is based at Sacramento Executive Airport and has a fleet of 13 aircrafts to support northern California with Charter, Utility, Agricultural, and Fire Suppression Services.