Neighbors clear their driveways in near whiteout conditions on Tuesday in East Derry, New Hamphsire.
The season's first nor'easter has dropped nearly 3 feet of snow over parts of the US Northeast as of Tuesday evening, piling on trees and power lines and causing power outages for tens of thousands in the frigid weather with more snow possible into the night.

More than 240,000 customers across the region were without electricity as the sun went down Tuesday, including in New York, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Areas from upstate New York into southern New England have reported snowfall totals of at least 2 feet since Monday night, and parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could see another 6 to 12 inches through the night, according to the Weather Prediction Center.



The heavy snowfall, coupled with strong wind gusts, created dangerous conditions for drivers Tuesday, with New York state's transportation department warning residents the safest place to be is home.

In New Hampshire, fire officials rescued a child who had been trapped under a tree that fell, the Derry Fire Department said on Facebook. The child had been playing near a parent who was clearing snow, fire officials said.

For nearly 20 minutes, more than a dozen first responders used their hands, chainsaws and shovels to free the child, the fire department said. The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries but was in "good spirits," it added.

