nearly 3 feet of snow over parts of the US Northeast

The season's first nor'easter has droppedas of Tuesday evening, piling on trees and power lines and causing power outages for tens of thousands in the frigid weather with more snow possible into the night.including in New York, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us. The heavy snowfall, coupled with strong wind gusts, created dangerous conditions for drivers Tuesday, with New York state's transportation department warning residents the safest place to be is home. In New Hampshire, fire officials rescued a child who had been trapped under a tree that fell, the Derry Fire Department said on Facebook. The child had been playing near a parent who was clearing snow, fire officials said.For nearly 20 minutes, more than a dozen first responders used their hands, chainsaws and shovels to free the child, the fire department said. The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries but was in "good spirits," it added.(Read more here