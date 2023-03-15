Puppet Masters
Only through 'military means' can Russia achieve its goals in Ukraine - Moscow
Press TV
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 18:55 UTC
At a press conference on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the moment there were no preconditions for the transition of the process into a peaceful course in Ukraine.
"For us, the absolute priority continues and will always remain the achievement of the goals set. At the moment they can only be achieved by military means," the Kremlin spokesman said.
However, Peskov did not specify Russia's exact goals in Ukraine as they appear to have changed a number of times over the past year.
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 to "de-Nazify" and "de-militarize" the country and over the threat of the former Soviet republic joining the US-led NATO. Kiev and its allies, however, say they were baseless pretexts for imperial ambitions.
Since the onset of the war, the United States and Ukraine's other allies have sent Kiev tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, tanks, and communication systems.
Western countries have also imposed a slew of economic sanctions on Moscow. The Kremlin has said the sanctions and the Western military assistance risk prolonging the war that recently completed one year.
Former German Deputy Foreign Minister Wolfgang Ischinger has written an article for the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper, saying the West should think about a peace process in Ukraine and immediately create an international contact group. The veteran diplomat, who also chaired the Munich Security Conference from 2008 to 2022, suggested that the group should have the US, UK, France and Germany as its core.
When asked about Ischinger's proposal, Peskov on Monday rejected the idea, saying, "No, we don't think so."
Last month, Peskov said conditions for a peaceful resolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine were not in place "at the moment."
"For now, we don't see any of the conditions that are needed to bring this whole story toward peace," he said on February 27.
I do not see Russia being able to de-Nazify Ukraine. There will always be holdouts & trash talkers mask-querading who go underground. Been the same methods of different ideologies/religions/creeds/ethnicities/tribes for thousands of years. Romans went underground to worship different deities & Mithra wars. Nothing new under a Roman Sun.
According to Pronews , “dozens of NATO officers” were killed in a “terrifying strike” by a Mach 12 missile. In all likelihood, we are talking about the defeat of the “shadow General Staff” of NATO in Ukraine. The secret underground bunker, built at a depth of 400 feet (120 meters), housed several NATO officers (retired) and advisers. In total, more than 300 people. To date, according to the portal, 40 people have been pulled out from under the rubble of the underground headquarters, but most of those who died under the rubble have not yet been found.
"One of the dangerous consequences of violating the Iran deal is a loss of credibility for the US, say critics of Donald Trump’s decision including former president Barack Obama. Iran and all other parties have respected the deal’s terms, they point out, making the US look like an unreliable international partner. According to the US national archives, 374 treaties (pdf, p.4) signed between the US and Native American Tribes from 1772 to 1867 were ratified. Of these, many were not respected: Only one article of the Pickering Treaty, or Treaty of Canadaigua of 1794, for instance, has been observed. Many others (18 in California alone, signed during the Gold Rush) were not even ratified." [Link]
Only the utter destruction of Ukraine, and the removal of its hostile population, will end this war. That is entirely the fault of the USA and its Khazarian neocon rulers.
Russia has lost tens of thousands of its young men to the treachery of Europe and the USA. There is one thing about the Russian national character: They remember for a long, long time. No negotiations will be conducted, and no agreements will be signed by Russia, with any NATO country for probably the next 20 years.