This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on March 12, at 2:24 local time (equivalent to 1:24 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 53,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the region of Madrid and the province of Segovia (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 74 km over the locality of Pedrezuela (Madrid), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 33 km over Navalilla (province of Segovia).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).