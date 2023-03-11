The Incompetence of The Incompetents Theory
People generally subscribe to one of two prominent yet conflicting theories regarding "Covid" events of the past few years.
- The Plandemic Theory
- The Incompetents Theory
The Incompetents theorist's favorite quote would be from Goethe: "Never ascribe to malice that which is adequately explained by incompetence."
The planners of the plandemic love that quote. Goethe practically wrote it for them. It provides all the coverage they need to keep planning new crimes without ever facing consequences for their myriad of past crimes.
The Plandemic Theorists see the evidence of malice everywhere. They can explain the actions of those in power through deliberate coordination and planning of malicious events in advance of their occurrence. Most of the evidence has been painstakingly documented and shows in the aftermath of criminal acts (Actus Reus) — willful intent (Mens Rea).
The Goethe quote becomes inverted to suit the evidence compiled: "Never ascribe to incompetence that which is adequately explained by malice."
The Incompetents theorists refuse to acknowledge the litany of evidence that shows planning and malicious intent. For the sake of brevity, I will only include two pieces of evidence, and because these two pieces are all that is needed to completely destroy the Incompetents Theory.
- The genomic computer-sequenced virus (provided to the world by China) matched exactly to a portion of a sequence patented in 2017 by the failing biotech company Mode-RNA, which had never produced a profitable product prior to its "Covid Vaccine." Statisticians have put the statistical probability of this occurring naturally at 1 and 3 trillion.
- The US Patent No.: 9,587,003 B2 has Mode-RNA's CEO Stephane Bancel's name on it. In late January 2020, 45 days before the entire world locked down for a virus with a 99.7% survival rate, at the WEF's annual meeting of global philanthropaths, Bancel bragged of already having a vaccine in production. In 2019 he told Mode-RNA employees that they needed to be ready to manufacture a billion vaccine doses, "...because there's going to be a pandemic next year." The CEO of Gates-funded GAVI — The Vaccine Alliance, knew of Bancel's comments to his employees and their start on a "Covid Vaccine" in 2019.
In May 2020, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel authored a cynical piece for the World Economic Forum about how we need to temper "our hopes for vaccines" and therapeutics. He opened his essay with the usual hysteria about the lethality of the virus: "In the face of an immense burden of disease and an unfathomable death toll from COVID-19, the world today has an intense need for hope."
"Unfathomable death" from administering deadly toxins and not treating people with flu and pneumonia, and at least two non-related comorbidities so their deaths could be relabeled "covid" and serve the original agenda of the plandemic — getting vaccines into as many arms as possible. Vaccines that were already prepared the year prior and were going to be approved no matter what phony "testing trials" showed.
The latest "bombshell" of text messages exchanged between former UK health secretary Matt Hancock and Damon Poole further destroys the Incompetents Theorists' narrative.
"We frighten the pants off everyone with the new strain."
"When do we deploy the new variant?"
They weren't psychologically terrorizing the public to get them scared of a virus that possibly wasn't novel (or ever existed) and for which no vaccine was ever needed. Nope, they were just the usual incompetent government bureaucrats we've come to expect generation after generation.
In another time when men still existed in large enough numbers to sway events and remedy crimes the question by a UK health secretary "When do we deploy the new variant?" would have been met with a proper ceremonial hanging from tower bridge.
Instead, we live in a time where health secretaries that commit crimes against citizens get invited on reality television shows with other fourth-rate celebrities so those same citizens they terrorized can cheer them on from their living rooms.
A State of Fear: How The UK Government Weaponized Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The US and most of the western world had the same planners. The Mockingbird media worked with public relations companies like Fors Marsh, taking government money to engineer behavior and "influence" the masses, by directly purchasing social media influencers to push the toxic vaccines with tax-payer money. Hundreds of millions also went to late-night hosts and their alphabet network employers to nudge the herd toward experimental gene injections with vomit-inducing show tunes and variety theatre.
They knew exactly what they were doing at every stage. At the upper levels of management, like hospital administrators taking government money to deploy toxic drugs like remdesivir and bonuses for every Covid positive death, they knew it was wrong, they knew it was diabolical, but they all did it anyway.
The majority of midlevel doctors and nurses got paid 3-4x their normal salary because of "an emergency" and administered those toxic drugs. For every whistleblower like Nurse Erin Olszewski who worked in New York City's epicenter during the early days of these crimes against humanity, there were thousands who took the money and showed no courage or conscience. They were paid to have neither.
Courage was financially disincentivized, while hospicide was heavily rewarded. Despite their best efforts to inflate case numbers, and apply the "Covid death" label to fatten their statistics, 2020 was not a year of unfathomable death.
CDC data and census bureau figures state that excess mortality jumped 19% from 2019 to 2020 (2,854,838 to 3,390,029). If any government data is to be believed this is nothing more than a confession of how many people with pneumonia and the disappearing flu symptoms they killed in hospitals that year that could have been saved instead. It's a statistical confession of mass murder, not evidence of a pandemic.
How many stories does one have to read about hospital protocols to not connect these statistical dots to hospicide?
From the second a "covid positive" patient was administered to the ICU they and their family were told they most likely would have to be put on a ventilator. For an entire year or longer hospitals and doctors stopped treating pneumonia and other symptoms of respiratory distress.
Doctors and nurses could administer Remdesivir to patients without consulting them, and if they did they simply told the patients that a drug that causes kidney failure was "approved for Covid treatment" and the patient assumed it was something to help them, not something that would most likely kill them so the hospital could cash-in on their death.
2020 was a year of biopharma and government-incentivized murder to keep the masses fearful and hopeful for the "vaccines," not a year of excess mortality from a novel virus that was killing people.
Conversely, excess mortality in younger demographics was 10-20% higher in the years after the vaccine rollout than during the "unfathomable death toll" of the pandemic's inaugural year. The Incompetents Theorists dismiss these and other jarring statistics like plummeting fertility rates, and a massive increase in stillbirths.
For them, there is no connection to Malthusian globalists in power at every position of authority prior to, during, and after the hoax pandemic. The "vaccines" just didn't work well and these companies (and their DOD bettors) gave it their best shot at protecting people from a virus that was never dangerous.
To the individuals in the biopharma-hospicide industrial complex who spent years "just following orders" the excuses they whisper to their conscience to sleep at night must be a hell storm of denialist poker.
"I'm a good nurse. I didn't do anything wrong. I can't wait to take that Princess Cruise with my latest bonus check."
"These statistics weren't fixed. I'm a good biostatistician and was doing my job."
"I love my patients. I'm a good doctor. I have a family, and kids in private school who will be off to college soon. We have four mortgages on three properties. I did my job just as the hospital asked. I didn't steal that Mercedes G-wagon, I won it fair and square in a Glaxo Smith-Kline contest."
In the absence of courage, there is only cowardice and shame, and if hospicide is incentivized by the government then there is also criminal behavior that should be met with capital punishment, no matter how many private school tuitions or vacation home mortgages justified the crimes.
Individual courage has always produced only negative returns. But that's why it's called courage. Courageous choices require risk. Risk entails facing potential consequences and making sacrifices.
Negative Returns of Individual Courage
This is why unions were formed. Community associations, groups, organizations, or any entity that provides power to people in numbers.
An individual standing alone will not fare well against the global machinations of the biopharmaceutical-hospicide industrial complex that has their employer under their boot and in their financial thrall.
There is always a fresh degree-holding MD straddled with half a million in student loan debt to replace the individual dissident MD who disobeys orders to terminate patients for CARES ACT loot.
Anyone can proclaim "I am Spartacus!", but if nobody else wants to stand up after them and claim to be Spartacus too then that person has just fucked around and will soon find out.
The 'fuck around and find out' graph is similar to the individual courage graph.
The more one has to lose from a life invested in studying Rockefeller medicine and learning how to win a Mercedes from Merck by prescribing as many toxic drugs as possible to their patients, the less likely they are to exhibit any courage at all when their conscience (assuming they still have one) is challenged.
Recent conversations with a Mexican Pulmonologist and Internist about medical school in Mexico and medicine, in general, revealed the following:
- Anyone qualified (exams) to study medicine is free to do so and the state will cover the tuition expenses (instead of sending Billions to Ukraine or printing trillions each year for a global war machine or subsidizing hundreds of thousands of worthless gender studies degrees)
- Doctors have zero debt when they graduate and don't need to get on their knees for HMOs, Big Pharma, or any other corporate entity and do as they're told
- They do not earn as much money but are trusted to treat patients and work on their behalf they practice medicine to help people and they do it because they enjoy it
- Doctors are willing to admit to patients (since nobody owns them and they can't get fired or have their license revoked for political reasons) that the Covid "vaccines" are complete shit and nobody should be taking them
- The doctor defended the vaccines and said they "saved many lives"
- When presented with evidence to the contrary they changed it to "protected the elderly and vulnerable"
- When presented with evidence to the contrary, they bumbled and stumbled in an epileptic fit to avoid telling the truth or risk having their medical license revoked for doing so
They are owned by banks with debt, medical boards, hospital administrators chasing loot, and pharma companies who promise to help them pay off that debt quicker.
When you climb atop that examination table and you hear your ass cheeks crumple that tissue paper and you look at your dangling feet, and adjust that stupid mask on your face that they made you wear at reception, and you have a moment to reflect on what you will tell the compromised whore in a white coat when they walk through that door, just remember your health is the last thing on their mind.
It comes after what they will have for lunch, how they will pay for those new jet skies, or their wife's new Bentley, their kid's private school tuition, what route they will need to speed in their BMW 7-Series to make their afternoon tee time at the country club, and which nurse they will bang in the linen closet after they write you a slip for a drug you don't need so they can win a second BMW from the Pharma company incentivizing your demise.
This is not incompetence and these are not The Incompetents.
This is medical malfeasance by design.
Avoid their exam rooms. Avoid their poisons.
Stay healthy.
Keep fit.
Find a naturopath or holistic doctor nearby and make them your family physician. Many are covered by insurance plans.
Do not feed the system that wants you dependent and dead.
Starve it.
