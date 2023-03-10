This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on March 8, at 23:15 local time (equivalent to 22:15 universal time). The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 80,000 km/h. It overflew the province of Jaén (south of Spain). It began at an altitude of about 79 km over Villacarrillo (province of Jaén), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 44 km over Aldeaquemada (province of Jaén).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, and La Sagra (Granada). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).