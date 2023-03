© USA Today/Alex Slitz/Asliz@herald-leader.com/KJN



"The voters, the courts, and the States have all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our Republic forever. If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral."

"They tried to disrupt our democracy. This failed attempt to obstruct Congress, this failed insurrection, only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our Republic."

Trump, McConnell claimed, "put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger," Martin writes. He then asked the reporter what he had heard about members plotting to invoke the 25th Amendment. Calling Trump a "despicable person," McConnell reportedly bragged how he "crushed the sons of bitches" on January 6 and promised to do the same to them in the 2022 primaries.

"Instead of approving the use of the National Guard, however, Mr. Stenger suggested I ask them how quickly we could get support if needed and to 'lean forward' in case we had to request assistance on January 6."

"I notified the two Sergeant at Arms by 1:09 p.m. that I urgently needed support and asked them to declare a State of Emergency and authorize the National Guard."

"Almost two hours later, we had still not received authorization from the Pentagon to activate the National Guard. Mr. Stenger offered to have Senator McConnell call the Secretary of the Army to expedite the request. I agreed that this would be a good idea. I followed up approximately 20 minutes later to check on the call and express the need for leadership to call to assist in expediting the request."

A dirty little secret about January 6 — one of many — is thatnot Trump supporters,Just as the first wave of protesters breached the building shortly after 2 p.m.,Ten incumbent and four newly-elected Republican senators planned to work with their House colleagues toin the 2020 election. Absent an audit, the group of senators, including Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) pledged to reject the Electoral College results from the disputed states.The Hail Mary effort was doomed to fail; yet the American people would have heard hours of debate related to provable election fraud over the course of the day.And no one opposed the effort more thanDuring a conference call on December 31, 2020, McConnell urged his Republican Senate colleaguesinsisting his vote to certify the 2020 election results would be "the most consequential I have ever cast" in his 36-year Senate career.From the Senate floor on the afternoon of January 6, McConnell gave a dramatic speech Roughly six hours later, McConnell got his way. Cowed by the crowd of largely peaceful Americans allowed into the building by Capitol police, most Republican senators backed off the audit proposal. McConnell, echoing hyperbolic talking points about an "insurrection" seeded earlier in the day by Democratic lawmakers and the news media, gloated. On the Senate floor after Congress reconvened around 8 p.m., he declared:Congress officially certified the Electoral College results early the next day.While he projected a sober tone to the American public, McConnell privately was ecstatic, a new book about the 2020 election reveals.McConnell told New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin late on January 6, 2021 about Trump. Martin is the co-author of This Will Not Pass, of which excerpts were published in the Washington Post this week.Now, that seems like an oddly celebratory demeanor for someone who just survived an "attack on our democracy" and an alleged attempt to "overthrow" the seat of government power, doesn't it? AndFurther — and more importantly —His Sergeant at Arms at the time served on the U.S. Capitol police board, a four-man body that manages security at the sprawling Capitol complex. McConnell appointed Michael Stenger in 2018 to serve in that role;Steven Sund, a Capitol Police captain, said he spoke with Stenger on January 4, 2021 to ask for National Guardsmen.He spoke with Stenger again on January 5; the board still refused to advance his plan for extra guardsmen.As the chaos unfolded right as the joint session of Congress convened on January 6, Sund said:Stenger and Irving, who were together that afternoon, said he was waiting for "authorization" by congressional leadership.That approval came an hour later, but with a caveat: Sund also needed the Pentagon's authorization.Sund testified in February 2021:and after the protest had ended.McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — the three leaders responsible for protecting the Capitol on January 6 — still have not explained their failure to do so. Not only did McConnell's top law enforcement officials purportedly overlook the potential for violence on January 6, he denied requests for more officers days before and delayed sending guardsmen to Capitol Hill that afternoon.And it will be nearly impossible to find out why:So, perhaps there isWhat unfolded that day on McConnell's watchLike the Biden regime, congressional Democrats, and the national news media, the aftermath of the Capitol protest achieved all sorts of political ends for Mitch McConnell.