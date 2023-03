Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday slammed International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi for saying attacks on nuclear facilities are "outlawed."Israel has a history of launching covert attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities, and. US officials have also said President Biden will keep a military option on the table to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon even though the Pentagon and CIA recently acknowledged Tehran is not seeking a bomb.Grossi just returned from a visit to Iran, where he secured a pledge for the IAEA to receive more access to Iranian nuclear facilities. When asked about the US and Israeli threats,Netanyahu called the remarks "unworthy" in comments at a cabinet meeting. "Rafael Grossi is a worthy person who made an unworthy remark," Netanyahu said. "Outlawed by what law? Is Iran, which publicly calls for our extermination, allowed to protect its weapons of destruction that will slaughter us?"Netanyahu's threats against Iran have increased in recent weeks, and the US has made clear it has Israel's back." The comments came a few weeks after an Israeli drone attack hit a facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan