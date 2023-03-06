manhattan hazardous chemicals
A 35-year-old woman was found dead in Manhattan on Sunday after being exposed to "hazardous materials" in her vehicle, police said, with four others reportedly being injured as well.

According to AMNY, the deceased was discovered "unresponsive in the back of a vehicle on East 56th Street and Sutton Place at around 11:23 a.m. on March 5." It was reported that two NYPD officers responded after a woman walking her dog happened across the victim.

"Both officers were examined on scene and are expected to be okay, " sources told the outlet.

Responders in hazmat suits and carrying what appear to be radiation detection devices examined the dark SUV from behind police caution tape.

Police told the outlet that several liquid chemicals were discovered in the car, causing the woman's death. While sources don't believe this was a criminal incident, they did not say whether the death was a suicide or an accident.

The hazardous materials found in her car have yet to be identified.

"I have never seen anything like that," one police officer told AMNY. "That is someone's daughter," he said of the victim, whose "identity is being withheld pending family notification."

However, Raws Alerts reported that "four others have been injured, including two NYPD officers and an emergency responder."


According to the page, this incident took place on E 56th Street and Sutton Place in southeast Manhattan.


Journalist Nick Sortor reported that the "chemical smell is VERY strong" at the scene.

"NYPD Hazmat teams are wearing full PPE suits and are testing the vehicle and the content with wands," he wrote. "NYPD has just told me they're waiting on 'other special teams' to respond before proceeding."