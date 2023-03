A 35-year-old woman was found dead in Manhattan on Sunday after being exposed to " hazardous materials " in her vehicle, police said, with four others reportedly being injured as well."Both officers were examined on scene and are expected to be okay, " sources told the outlet.The hazardous materials found in her car have yet to be identified."I have never seen anything like that," one police officer told AMNY. "That is someone's daughter," he said of the victim, whose "identity is being withheld pending family notification."According to the page, this incident took place on E 56th Street and Sutton Place in southeast Manhattan.Journalist Nick Sortor reported that the "chemical smell is VERY strong" at the scene."NYPD Hazmat teams are wearing full PPE suits and are testing the vehicle and the content with wands," he wrote. "NYPD has just told me they're waiting on 'other special teams' to respond before proceeding."