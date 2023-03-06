Society's Child
1 dead, 4 injured from hazardous chemicals found in Manhattan
The Post Millennial
Sun, 05 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
According to AMNY, the deceased was discovered "unresponsive in the back of a vehicle on East 56th Street and Sutton Place at around 11:23 a.m. on March 5." It was reported that two NYPD officers responded after a woman walking her dog happened across the victim.
"Both officers were examined on scene and are expected to be okay, " sources told the outlet.
Responders in hazmat suits and carrying what appear to be radiation detection devices examined the dark SUV from behind police caution tape.
Police told the outlet that several liquid chemicals were discovered in the car, causing the woman's death. While sources don't believe this was a criminal incident, they did not say whether the death was a suicide or an accident.
The hazardous materials found in her car have yet to be identified.
"I have never seen anything like that," one police officer told AMNY. "That is someone's daughter," he said of the victim, whose "identity is being withheld pending family notification."
However, Raws Alerts reported that "four others have been injured, including two NYPD officers and an emergency responder."
According to the page, this incident took place on E 56th Street and Sutton Place in southeast Manhattan.
Journalist Nick Sortor reported that the "chemical smell is VERY strong" at the scene.
"NYPD Hazmat teams are wearing full PPE suits and are testing the vehicle and the content with wands," he wrote. "NYPD has just told me they're waiting on 'other special teams' to respond before proceeding."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Yet another leak reveals that Covid policies owe less to creepy conspiratorial globalists, than they do to the unbounded stupidity of our leaders, boring institutional dynamics and feedback effects
- 1 dead, 4 injured from hazardous chemicals found in Manhattan
- Far-left extremists TORCH future cop training center in Atlanta, direct action was announced on Twitter
- Brazil - Hundreds displaced by floods in Northern Paraná after 6 inches of rain in short period
- New scientific evidence suggests temperatures have been stable in Greenland for 60 years, save for a sudden 1°C jump in 1994
- The sinister cruelty of lockdown has been laid bare
- Irish grandmother jailed for calling Ukrainians 'rapists and criminals'
- Best of the Web: 'Project Fear' authors discussed when to 'deploy' new Covid variant
- Top Russian scientist who created Sputnik V Covid vaccine 'is strangled to death with a belt in his Moscow apartment in row with intruder'
- Iran and our rotten foreign policy debates
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- DRC President urges France to end its 'paternalistic' attitude towards Africa during meeting with Macron
- More protests in Germany against new migrant center, follows demonstrations in Ireland, England
- Scholz vows to 'permanently' increase Germany's military output to meet Ukraine's demands - CNN
- Explosion & huge fire at coke and gas plant near Moscow
- Huge, city block-wide blaze engulfs Bronx apartment building
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty with Michael Rectenwald
- 3 German skiers die in avalanche in British Columbia mountains
- Avalanche at Black Crater, Oregon claims life of backcountry skier
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- Iran and our rotten foreign policy debates
- DRC President urges France to end its 'paternalistic' attitude towards Africa during meeting with Macron
- Scholz vows to 'permanently' increase Germany's military output to meet Ukraine's demands - CNN
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty with Michael Rectenwald
- Ukraine: The tunnel at the end of the light
- Dumb and Dumber. Scholz and Macron have a plan to bring peace to Ukraine
- China's Turn
- China rolls out red carpet for Belarus leader - Lukashenko received by Xi Jinping in 'full state visit'
- Trump vows to prevent World War III, put AMERICA FIRST again in epic CPAC speech
- MI5 apologises for not preventing Manchester Arena attack
- Finance minister tells RT Russia has 'adapted' to sanctions
- Daniel Ellsberg's not yet goodbye
- Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one-on-one?
- The threat of global tyranny from the WHO's pandemic treaty draws ever closer
- We'll soon find out
- Biden's DHS funnels $350M to illegal aliens released into US communities
- US lawmakers approve resolution to uphold economic sanctions on Syria
- Former 'disinformation czar' fundraises to launch defamation suit against Fox News
- The end of the beginning: Wagner chief says his mercenaries have 'practically encircled' the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
- Zelensky's comic insults... gimme HIMARS, tanks, F-16s and now America's sons & daughters
- Yet another leak reveals that Covid policies owe less to creepy conspiratorial globalists, than they do to the unbounded stupidity of our leaders, boring institutional dynamics and feedback effects
- 1 dead, 4 injured from hazardous chemicals found in Manhattan
- Far-left extremists TORCH future cop training center in Atlanta, direct action was announced on Twitter
- The sinister cruelty of lockdown has been laid bare
- Irish grandmother jailed for calling Ukrainians 'rapists and criminals'
- Best of the Web: 'Project Fear' authors discussed when to 'deploy' new Covid variant
- Top Russian scientist who created Sputnik V Covid vaccine 'is strangled to death with a belt in his Moscow apartment in row with intruder'
- More protests in Germany against new migrant center, follows demonstrations in Ireland, England
- Explosion & huge fire at coke and gas plant near Moscow
- Huge, city block-wide blaze engulfs Bronx apartment building
- John Fetterman 'co-sponsors' Senate bills despite being institutionalized since February 15
- Russell Brand CRUSHES John Heilemann over MSNBC's bias, propaganda
- College Park, Maryland mayor charged with 56 counts of child pornography
- Another train derails in Ohio
- Twitter Files: GEC, new knowledge, and state-sponsored blacklists
- Britain was failed by a pro-lockdown clique incapable of admitting its errors
- Thousands in Slovakia rally against NATO & military aid to Ukraine
- Gas tanker truck crashes and explodes in Maryland
- 'Computer glitch' hits Paris airport's border control causing long delays
- Scotland bans anaesthetic because of its 'impact on the climate', EU to follow
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Evidence of steel tool use during Late Bronze Age in Europe
- New Moai statue that 'deified ancestors' found on Easter Island
- 3000-year-old leather shoe discovered in the UK
- Excavation finds that Europe's earliest humans hunted with bows and arrows
- Homes of Europe's first megalithic monument makers discovered
- Neanderthal hunting strategies unchanged over millennia despite repeated climate change
- Evidence of 3,500 year old brain surgery uncovered at Tel Meggido in Israel
- 6,000-year-old settlement was home to Europe's first megalithic monument makers
- How China banned George Soros CIA-affiliated color revolution machine in 1989
- Earliest use of hallucinogen Ayahuasca detected in Andean mummies dated to 750AD
- Vampires don't let up
- Royal Sumerian palace and temple uncovered in ancient Girsu, Iraq
- The UN discusses darkening the skies to combat climate change
- Half the world faces starvation under net zero policies, say two top climate scientists
- Has the mystery of Earth's uniform shine been solved?
- Could future computers run on human brain cells?
- Main comet of 2024 named C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, could be 6 times brighter than 2020's NEOWISE
- Supernova from the year 185: A rare view of the entirety of this supernova remnant
- NASA warns of 3 skyscraper-sized asteroids headed toward Earth this week. Thankfully, they'll all miss.
- Organoid Intelligence (OI): The new frontier in biocomputing and intelligence-in-a-dish
- New study of earthquakes reveals secrets about the earth's fluid mantle
- Rare, alien-like giant phantom jellyfish spotted in frigid waters off Antarctica
- Scientists solve mystery of salt deserts' unusual honeycomb patterns
- Brain implant startup backed by Bezos and Gates is testing mind-controlled computing on humans
- Asteroid impact in slow motion
- In search of 'Planet 9': New study to use upgraded telescope to hunt for its satellites
- Do dogs really descend from wolves?
- Discovery of massive early galaxies defies prior understanding of the universe
- Meteorite crater discovered in French winery
- A remarkably candid statement about an unsolved evolutionary puzzle
- Study finds zero loss of Antarctica sea ice - but BBC spins as 'new record low'
- New forms of 'salty ice' discovered and they could be what is covering icy moons
- Brazil - Hundreds displaced by floods in Northern Paraná after 6 inches of rain in short period
- New scientific evidence suggests temperatures have been stable in Greenland for 60 years, save for a sudden 1°C jump in 1994
- 3 German skiers die in avalanche in British Columbia mountains
- Avalanche at Black Crater, Oregon claims life of backcountry skier
- Large 'HELP US!!' message spotted in SoCal snow as some residents grow desperate - up to 12.5 FEET of snow in 7 days
- "Thundersnow" winter storm slams Toronto-area
- At least 13 people are dead as severe storms bring tornadoes and flooding to southern US, now sweeps across northeast
- 2 feet of rain in under 48 hours triggers floods in Johor, Malaysia - 4 dead, 40,000 flee homes (UPDATE)
- Latest winter storm breaks snow records in northern Arizona - 31 inches in a day in Flagstaff
- 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands
- 17 cattle killed by lightning in Namibia
- More than 150,000 without power after storm hits Texas with heavy rain, tornadoes
- Rare heavy snow falls on Maunakea, Hawaii - 10 feet snowdrifts
- Arizona desert covered in snow as winter storm brings plummeting temperatures
- Vanuatu: Pacific nation reels from twin cyclones and 6.5 magnitude earthquake
- Dead whale washes ashore in Seaside Park, New Jersey - 2nd seen in tri-state Wednesday
- 2 stray dogs kill month-old-baby sleeping next to mother inside hospital in Rajasthan, India
- Pack of 20 dogs attack, kill 3-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Pack of 6 dogs kill man in Birmingham, Alabama
- Best of the Web: Yosemite National Park breaks decades-old snowfall record, closing park indefinitely - snow 15 FEET deep after recent storms
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (March 2)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 2)
- Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area sky on March 2
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Japan on February 28
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and 2 other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Washington, Oregon and British Columbia on March 1
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and adjacent countries on February 28
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on February 28
- Fragment of meteor that exploded over Texas found near McAllen
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on February 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona, California and Nevada on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding states on February 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite found in northern France following break-up of brilliant meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- Texas: Meteor fireball tracked on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident - UPDATE: NASA confirms detection of asteroid
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk meteor: Ten years on from 'wake-up call', how safe are we from a potentially catastrophic strike?
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and 2 other states on February 14
- Small Asteroid 2023 CX1 (NEOCP Sar2667) impacted Earth on February 13
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball seen from northern France and southern UK on February 13
- Meteor fireball seen over LaBelle, Florida on February 9
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- UK: Can the mortality anomalies in the Office of National Statistics data be explained?
- The New Endangered Species: The Human Gut Microbiome
- Groundbreaking new study finds meat-based antioxidants in beef, chicken, and pork: Imidazole dipeptide oxidation derivatives
- 'Forever' chemicals put kids at higher risk of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases
- Human 6G antennas? 'One of the worst ideas ever,' critic says
- Hard evidence in new study: Brain, heart damage caused by mRNA vaccine
- COVID-19 and excess deaths: A defence of the virus theory
- The mask mandates did nothing. Will any lessons be learned?
- Pfizer vaccine trial fraud charges set out in mainstream press for first time
- Set up to fail
- Mediocrity and moderation: Distinguishing between conflated concepts
- Past COVID infection 'as good as vaccines' at preventing severe illness
- Lab-grown meat's impending CANCER problem: 'We could eat malignant chicken tumors by the bucket load'
- Australia's drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that 'disclosure could undermine public confidence'
- Big-Pharma kept quiet about cancer risks of Zantac for 40 years
- 9 dead from marburg virus disease, 'outbreak' reported in Equatorial Guinea
- Planet Normal: 'People should be made aware of link between Covid jab and heart problems'
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
Quote of the Day
Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business.
Recent Comments
More or less as Clif High predicted. Still, both the source (Telegraph) and content and level of the disclosure are unexpected and surprising. Not...
Why is everyone so messed up? Generations of brainwashing, I would say. Believing in the state instead of reality does not come without...
Oh, who would have thought that ? Everybody can be a scientist nowadays ... :)
photo of the twat that tried to fuk its friend in a lift, commited adultery, piece of shit.. mussolini style justice coming real soon fuckwit!!
One should always keep in mind, this was part of the plan to kill most of us. One fine day in the near future, the majority if people in the West...