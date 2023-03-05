This bright bolide was spotted from Spain on March 2, at 4:56 local time (equivalent to 3:56 universal time). It overflew Morocco and was almost as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 238,000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about 120 km over Tizi Ntassa, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 84 km over the locality of Zawyat Ribat.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and El Aljarafe (Sevilla). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).